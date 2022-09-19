Pepperell pitcher Caroline Morgan tossed a one-hitter, and her offense did plenty of damage to give her run support as the Lady Dragons defeated Coosa 8-0 on Saturday in region play.
Pepperell (9-2, 4-1 in Region 7-A Division I) scored single runs in the first and second inning and then broke the game open with a six-run fourth before Morgan ended the game with a scoreless fifth to force the mercy rule.
In all, Morgan pitched five innings and didn't allow a run while giving up only one hit and striking out eight to earn the win. The junior also had a double and three RBIs at the plate to help her own cause.
Morgan Willingham had two hits, including a triple, to go with an RBI and a run scored and Ansley Farmer had a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the way at the plate for the Lady Dragons. Riley Nelson added a triple and a run scored, and Sam Jones had two hits and an RBI.
Rounding out the offensive contributions for Pepperell were Jolie Splendore with a hit and two runs scored, Aubrey Ashley with a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Cloey Mitchell with a hit and a run scored.
The lone hit for Coosa (4-6, 0-5) came from Abby Jacobs. Jacobs also pitched for the Lady Eagles and gave up eight runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts in four innings of work.
Pepperell was back at home to host Murray County in a non-region game on Monday and will be on the road for a big region contest on Tuesday at Trion at 5:30 p.m.
Coosa will visit Darlington on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a region game.