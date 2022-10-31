It wasn't the ultimate end they wanted, but the Pepperell Lady Dragons fought to a third-place finish in the state with a hard-fought loss to Social Circle in an elimination game at the Class A Division I elite eight on Saturday.
The loss ended a historic season for Pepperell as they went 23-4 overall en route to claiming the programs first-ever region championship, a super regional victory on its home field and a first-ever trip to the elite eight in Columbus.
The Lady Dragons took an early lead in Saturday's contest with a run in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single by Morgan Willingham to bring in Jolie Splendore who had singled to lead off the inning.
Social Circle (26-7) tied the game the following inning on a solo homer by Addie Stracner, and the score stayed 1-1 until the sixth. The Lady Redskins then put two on the board in the top of that inning to take a lead as Laura Kate Tully drove in a run with a single and Kyla Head followed with an RBI single to bring home Tully.
Pepperell cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Chloe Stroud, but the Lady Dragons were unable to find the tying score over the final inning and a half.
Willingham finished with two hits and an RBI, and Spendore was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Ansley Farmer had the only other hit for Pepperell.
Macy Langley was strong in the circle to earn the win for the Lady Redskins by pitching a complete game, going seven innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Pepperell's Caroline Morgan took the loss as she also pitched all seven innings and gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Kaylynn Scaffe had two hits and a run scored for Social Circle, and Tully, Head and Stracner had the other three hits.
The Lady Redskins went on to lose a tough one 3-2 later on Saturday to Heard County, who claimed a state championship for the third straight season.
Pepperell will lose three seniors off this year's special team as Willingham, Splendore and Farmer will graduate in the spring. Head coach Jeff Rickman also announced his retirement later on Saturday after 19 years leading the program.