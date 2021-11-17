The Pepperell Lady Dragons have had their share of tough games over the last few years, but during that time span they steadily tried to learn and improve with a young stable of players.
Now they head into the 2021-22 season with those players a year older and a year wiser, and the Lady Dragons are looking to take the next step toward competing for one of the top four spots in Region 7-AA and a State Tournament berth.
Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said she is looking forward to getting this season started and seeing how much improvement her team has made overall with a lot of experience back after losing just one senior following the 2020-21 campaign. They will look to a talented duo of upperclassmen in the backcourt to lead the way and other players to step up their production as the season moves along.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, including a quick snapshot of the Lady Dragons heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with Claytor.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: Emily Claytor (third season)
Last year's record: 8-14
Starters lost from last season: 1
Key players: Ellie Cox (G, Sr.), Morgan Willingham (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
CLAYTOR: Our first few weeks of practice have gone well. We have focused a lot on teaching the young ones and reviewing with the upperclassmen our plays and what we are looking to do within our offense and defense. We have also focused a lot on our effort and how we want to be the hardest-working team on the floor each game.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
CLAYTOR: Our upperclassmen have a lot of experience under their belt. Our junior group got substantial minutes on varsity as freshmen and sophomores. So I am really looking to them and our senior, Ellie Cox, to take that experience and combine it with hard work and help our team reach its goals.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
CLAYTOR: We are a part of a tough region, and we have struggled the past couple of years. We believe we can make some noise this season. Our goal is to be in the top four in our region in February and get that State berth.