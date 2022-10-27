Pitching and defense carried the weight early, but it was an eight-run offensive outburst in the final two innings to lift Pepperell to an 8-1 comeback win over Bacon County on Thursday at the Class A Division I elite eight in Columbus.
With the win, the Lady Dragons (23-2) advanced to the winners’ bracket finals Friday at 3 p.m., where they will face Heard County, and the winner of that one will move into the state championship game. Heard County defeated Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5-1 on Thursday.
Pepperell and Bacon County (21-4-1) were scoreless through three innings before the Lady Raiders put the first run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to an RBI single by Ava Connor.
Lady Dragons pitcher Caroline Morgan and the defense held Bacon County right there, however, and Pepperell was able to scratch across the tying run in the top of the sixth as Cloey Mitchell came around to score on a throwing error.
The Lady Dragons then exploded in the seventh, batting around as they scored seven runs thanks to clutch at-bats from up and down the lineup. Riley Nelson and Kylie Doerflein each had RBIs in the frame, while Chloe Stroud busted the game open with a two-run double. Several other players provided either hits or walks to keep the line moving.
Morgan then got the final three outs in order in the bottom of the seventh and sent her team into celebration mode for the second straight day. The junior pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Mitchell and Jolie Splendore had two hits apiece for Pepperell, with Splendore having a double and Mitchell scoring two runs. Nelson added a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Ansley Farmer and Sam Jones each contributed a hit and a run scored.
Along with Connor’s RBI hit, Cloe Pless had a hit and a run scored for Bacon County.
Pepperell’s matchup with Heard County (24-10) on Friday will be a rematch of a first-round playoff series in 2021, which the Lady Braves won in three games.