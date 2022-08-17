With Pepperell only having one game on the docket this week due to recent schedule changes, they made the most of their opportunity on the diamond on Tuesday, getting contributions from several different players in a 13-1 victory over Rome in four innings in non-region play.
After the Lady Wolves had scored a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead, Pepperell (4-1) quickly turned the game back in their favor in a big way as they scored 11 runs in the bottom half off the inning to set the tone for a dominant victory on their home field.
The Lady Dragons went on to score two more in the second and hold Rome (0-7) scoreless from that point on before the game was stopped in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
"We needed to swing the bats and needed to see live pitching so I'm glad we got to play today and play as well as we did," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "This is our only game on the schedule this week so it was a good one for everybody to contribute in and make an impact. Today was a solid, complete team win."
All nine batters in the starting lineup for Pepperell had at least one hit and three of those had multi-hit days. Jolie Splendore was the top performer as she went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot with two homers, one of which came by the inside-the-park variety, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Chloe Stroud added two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored, and Kylie Doerflein also had two hits and two RBIs. Ansley Farmer and Riley Nelson each contributed a double, an RBI and a run scored, Sam Jones chipped in with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Aubree Ashley had a hit and two RBIs and Morgan Willingham added a hit and an RBI. Caroline Morgan had a hit and scored a run as well.
Morgan and Stroud combined for a strong outing in the circle as Morgan earned the win by pitching the first two innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out five. Stroud came on in the third and pitched the final two frames as she didn't allow a run, gave up just one hit and struck out three.
"Everybody contributed today, and that's what we wanted to see," said Rickman. "We needed both our pitchers to get some work in today too, and they both did a great job.
"We're trying to build continuity and confidence, and the more we play the more that will come so getting on the field today and seeing that kind of success is a step in the right direction."
For Rome, Jakayla Strickland had a hit and scored the team's only run. Laila King had the other hit, and Makenze Liggons reached on a walk. Cam Ely pitched three innings for the Lady Wolves and struck out two.
Pepperell will host Murray County on Monday at 5 p.m. in another non-region game and then open Region 7-A Division-I play next Thursday when they host Armuchee at 5 p.m.
Rome was on the road at Chapel Hill on Wednesday and will be back at home on Monday to host Chattooga at 5:30 p.m. in a non-region contest.