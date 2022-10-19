Pepperell has put together a historic run for the program so far this season, and, after a 9-1 victory over Mt. Pisgah Christian on Wednesday afternoon, that historic run will continue on in Columbus.
The Lady Dragons (21-2) punched their ticket to the Class A Division I elite eight thanks to Wednesday's mercy-rule shortened win to cap a 3-0 effort at the super regionals hosted on their home field in Lindale. It will be the program's first-ever trip to the elite eight, following its history-making pattern so far this season after clinching its first region title just last week.
"It's very emotional for me just to see the smile on their face and the looks of joy in their eyes," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman of his players following Wednesday's clinching win. "They work so hard and have had a great season. They play hard and have each other's back. They rely on each other to truly win as a team. It's just a great bunch of kids, and to accomplish this is remarkable."
After defeating Athens Christian and Oglethorpe County on Tuesday to put itself in the super regional finals and one win away from advancing, Pepperell wasted no time grabbing control of Wednesday's game against Mt. Pisgah Christian, who won earlier in the day over Oglethorpe County in an elimination game. The Lady Dragons' offense put seven runs on the board in the top of the first inning thanks to six hits, including doubles by Riley Nelson, Kylie Doerflein and Sam Jones.
A couple innings later, Pepperell added a couple of insurance runs to provide pitcher Caroline Morgan with plenty of run support. Morgan was impressive once again in the circle as she didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when Evia Spencer connected for a solo homer for the only run of the game for Mt. Pisgah Christian (16-7). The Lady Patriots managed one more bloop single in the frame, but Morgan proceeded to get a strikeout to end it and send the Lady Dragons into celebration mode.
"Our offense has been on fire lately jumping on pitchers early in the game," said Morgan. "That's really something we needed again today for everybody to feel more confident and play like we know we can."
"When we get runs early in the game, it just builds momentum and confidence for our whole team," added Rickman. "It helps Caroline and Morgan (Willingham) pitch and catch without as much pressure, and it pumps up our defense."
Morgan finished the game going five innings and allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. That outing continued her dominance in the super regional as she pitched 15 total innings in the three wins and gave up just one run on four hits with 29 strikeouts and no walks. She also passed the 200-strikeout mark for the season during Wednesday's game.
At the plate for Pepperell, Jolie Splendore and Cloey Mitchell finished with two hits apiece, and Splendore added an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Nelson and Doerflein each contributed a double and two RBIs, and Jones had a double and one RBI.
Ansley Farmer added a hit and an RBI for the Lady Dragons, and Chloe Stroud also drove in a run.
Along with Spencer's home run, Ashley Harrison had the only other hit for Mt. Pisgah Christian. Isabel Kirby pitched for the Lady Patriots and went four innings in the loss, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.
Willingham, one of three seniors for Pepperell along with Splendore and Farmer, said the win to clinch a spot in the elite eight was a perfect ending for her final game on the Lady Dragons' home field.
"It's been so exciting to be a part of all that we've done this season," said Willingham. "We were ready to leave it all on the field today. It's mind-blowing to be a part of something this special. To win a region title and go to the elite eight for the first time in Pepperell history means so much to all of us."
Pepperell will have a few days to prepare before making the trip to Columbus as the Lady Dragons will play their first game in the double-elimination, elite eight bracket on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Confidence is high according to Rickman and the players.
"I've told them before that I'll put this group on the bus and go play anyone, anywhere and any time," said Rickman. "We feel like we can compete with anybody, and that's what we're going to do next week is go compete with the best in the state."
"I think we can go all the way," added Willingham. "We are confident and we have the offense, the pitching and the defense. We have everything we need to go all the way, and we are super excited to go play in Columbus."
"We've got something special this year," added Morgan. "We're just going to keep playing our game all the way to the end."