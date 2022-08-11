Pepperell’s bats helped build a lead early and put the game away late with a nine-run seventh inning Wednesday in a 15-4 victory over Floyd County foe Model in a non-region contest.
Pepperell (2-0) led 7-0 after three innings before Model (0-2) fought back into the game and cut the deficit to 7-4 in the fifth. Pepperell busted the game open in the seventh, however, as it plated eight runs to put the exclamation point on the win.
Seven different players had RBIs as the Lady Dragons got contributions from up and down its lineup, led by a 2-for-4, four-RBI day from Morgan Willingham. Cloey Mitchell added three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs, while Ansley Farmer was 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Chloe Stroud also finished with multiple hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Also contributing for Pepperell was Caroline Morgan with a double and two RBIs, Riley Nelson with a hit and two RBIs, Jolie Splendore with an RBI and three runs scored and Sam Jones with a hit and three runs scored.
Morgan also earned the win in the circle as she pitched a complete game, going seven innings and allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out an impressive 18 batters.
Model was led offensively by Courtney McCord and Cyndal Reece, who each finished with two hits, while Reece drove in one. Madison Reaves tallied two RBIs, Georgia Womack contributed a hit and an RBI and Lily Akins and Katie Johnston each had a hit and scored a run.
Johnston and Reaves shared time in the circle for Model as Johnston pitched five innings and Reaves tossed the final two.
Pepperell will travel to Heritage Point Park on Friday to play in the Dalton Tournament as it takes on Pace Academy at 4 p.m. and then Southeast Whitfield at 6 p.m.
Model will be on the road Thursday to open Region 7-AA play at Haralson County and will host Chattooga next Wednesday at 5 p.m. for another non-region test.