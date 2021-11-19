Coaches are always curious what they will get from their team in a game early in the season, and on Thursday night, Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor saw some positives from her Lady Dragons as well as some areas which they need to improve.
Pepperell showed some strong will as they battled back from an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to pull within one point late in the contest, but eventually visiting South Paulding made enough buckets and free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 44-40 victory.
The Lady Dragons (0-1) found themselves trailing 36-28 early in the final period on Thursday night but refused to go away quietly as they combined some strong free throw shooting in the fourth along with a pair of clutch 3-pointers by leading scorer Morgan Willingham to get all the way back to within one point at 40-39 with 1:12 to play in the contest. South Paulding (1-1) responded, however, with a clutch drive and score and a pair of made free throws in the final minute by Madison Reese paired with strong defensive work to seal the win.
"We had a few opportunities there in the fourth quarter that would have put us ahead or tie the game, but those shots just didn't fall," said Claytor, who is entering her third season leading the Lady Dragons. "I'm super proud of the effort of our girls. They fought tonight, but there is definitely a lot to take away from this game that we need to work on."
Willingham led Pepperell in scoring for the night with 18 points, including four 3s and seven of her team's 12 points in the fourth quarter. Zoe Edge and Aaliyah Barkley each added five points, and both made important free throws in the final quarter as part of the Lady Dragons' attempted rally.
Reese was the top scorer for the Lady Spartans with 14 points, including the team's final six points in the game to secure the road win. Lana VanDyke added 12 points, and Chalyse Brown was the third South Paulding scorer in double figures with 11.
Thursday's contest opened with Pepperell getting off to a strong start as they finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 12-6 at the end of the period, but South Paulding quickly responded by outscoring the host Lady Dragons 17-5 in the second quarter to head to the locker room at the half with a 23-17 lead.
After Pepperell opened the second half by putting together a scoring spurt that tied the contest at 25-25, the Lady Spartans once again grabbed the momentum by finishing the third quarter strong to take a 34-28 advantage to the fourth and set up the exciting, competitive ending.
Claytor said her team has some areas to focus on in practice over the next few days following the loss.
"Turnovers, taking care of the ball, learning from mistakes and making adjustments in the game...those are all things we've got to be better at," said Claytor. "We will definitely learn from this and get better going forward. We've still got a lot of younger players trying to figure things out too. There are some of our girls going straight from middle school ball to varsity as freshmen, and we're not just trying to get them to understand what we want to do offensively and defensively but also just get them used to the speed of the game."
Pepperell will be back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Temple for another non-region test at 6 p.m.
Box Score:
South Paulding 44, Pepperell 40
SOUTH PAULDING (44)
Reese 14, Brown 11, Slate 2, VanDyke 12, Gault 5.
PEPPERELL (40)
Edge 5, Barkley 5, Rhodes 2, Smith 4, Willingham 18, Winston 2, Day 4
S.P. 6 17 11 10-44
Pepp. 12 5 11 12-40
3-pointers: South Paulding 1 (Brown 1), Pepperell 5 (Willingham 4, Barkley 1); Free Throws: South Paulding 7-22, Pepperell 11-19; Records: South Paulding 1-1, Pepperell 0-1.