The Pepperell Lady Dragons got their season off to a solid start over the weekend with a 2-0 trip to the North Murray Turkey Jam.
Pepperell defeated Gordon Central 47-23 on Friday in its first game of the event at North Murray High and then followed that up with a 58-21 victory over Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.
In Friday’s win the Lady Dragons were led by Morgan Willingham with 16 points. Aysia Day was also in double figures with 10, and Kaitlyn House added nine. Head coach Emily Claytor said she was proud of the total defensive effort from her team on the court as well.
Pepperell carried the momentum over to Saturday’s game when it built a 19-7 advantage after one quarter and led 35-12 at the half. The Lady Dragons never let Southeast Whitfield get back into the game as they pushed the lead to 45-16 after three quarters.
Leading the scoring was House with 16 points, and Willingham was right there behind with 14 of her own. Day added six, and Aaliyah Barkley and Gabi Smith each scored five.
Pepperell will be back on its home court on Tuesday when it hosts Woodland for a non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Rome girls 64, West Forsyth 44
The Lady Wolves put together a strong team effort to open the regular season with a convincing win at the Raider Thanksgiving Classic at North Forsyth High.
Rome (1-0) was led by Breana Griffin with 18 points. Miya Winston added 17 points.
The Lady Wolves were back on the court on Monday to take on host North Forsyth and will wrap up the tournament with a game on Tuesday.