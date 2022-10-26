COLUMBUS — If a softball team playing on the big stage of the elite eight in Columbus is supposed to show some nerves, the Pepperell Lady Dragons apparently didn’t get the memo.
Pepperell did what it has done pretty much all season as it got dominant pitching from Caroline Morgan, steady defense behind her and a couple timely rallies at the plate to earn a 4-0 victory over Bryan County in the opening game of the Class A Division I elite eight at the South Commons Softball Complex on Wednesday.
The win pushed the Lady Dragons (22-2) into the next round, where they will face Bacon County on Thursday at 1 p.m. The Lady Raiders defeated Prince Avenue Christian 6-2 in their opening matchup Wednesday.
Morgan held Bryan County’s offense in check from the start, limiting the Lady Redskins (20-7-1) to just two hits in the first five innings. The Lady Dragons’ bats took a few innings to get adjusted to Bryan County pitcher Hayden Joyner, but they were finally able to break through for a run in the fourth as Aubrey Ashley drew a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Morgan Willingham and make it 1-0.
After her offense gave her the lead, Morgan responded with a shutdown inning in the top of the fifth, striking out the side in order.
The Lady Dragons’ lineup once again came through in the bottom of the inning, adding three insurance runs to the lead, thanks to an RBI single by Willingham, a squeeze bunt for an RBI by Riley Nelson and another run scored by Willingham as she crossed home plate after a throw to second on a Nelson steal attempt made its way into center field.
From there, Morgan and the Pepperell defense took care of the rest as the junior finished off the complete-game shutout with scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Bryan County had its best opportunity to score in the sixth when it had two baserunners reach on back-to-back singles with one out, but Morgan got a flyout and a strikeout to end the inning and leave the pair stranded.
“It was another good, overall team win,” Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman said. “Caroline and Morgan did a great job pitching and catching, our defense made plays and we finally put the ball in play after the first few innings. I know, if our girls have a swing left, they are going to compete every at-bat. They competed and put pressure on the defense with their at-bats, and we put some runs on the board from it. Once you get those runs, it really builds confidence in the pitcher and the defense.”
Morgan earned the win by pitching all seven innings and allowing no runs on just four hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
“Once she knew she had that run support, she was already pitching well, but she settled in even more and pitched with a ton of confidence,” Rickman said. “She did a great job today, and her defense was really good, too.”
Cloey Mitchell finished with two hits, including a double, and a run scored, while Willingham, Nelson, Kylie Doerflein and Chloe Stroud all had one hit apiece. Farmer’s hit was a double, and she also drew a walk and scored a run in the win while Nelson and Willingham each had RBIs.
Joyner took the loss in the circle for Bryan County after tossing six innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Lady Redskins’ defense had a bit of a tough day in the field with four errors that aided Pepperell’s rallies in the fourth and fifth.
Bekkah Johnson was the lone Bryan County player with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot, while Joyner and Elizabeth Harvey each added one hit.
Rickman said his team had a clear goal in Wednesday’s opening game, and it certainly achieved it.
“I’ve talked to them several times and told them they have earned the right to compete here,” Rickman said. “They really wanted to come out today and set the tone and prove they do belong here with the best teams in the state. I think they made a statement today that they deserve to be here.”
While Pepperell advanced in the winners’ portion of the bracket, Bryan County’s loss dropped it into an elimination game Thursday against Prince Avenue Christian at 5 p.m.