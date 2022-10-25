The Pepperell Lady Dragons have already achieved what no other team in its program history has this season, but they have no plans of being done just yet.
After winning its first-ever region title a couple weeks ago and then sweeping through the Class A Division I State super regional on its home field with three dominant wins last week, Pepperell (21-2) boarded the bus for a trip to Columbus and the state elite eight for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. And according to head coach Jeff Rickman and his players, they aren't just going to be satisfied to be there. They plan on doing some damage in the field of the best eight teams in their classification.
"This is going to be the best of the best in the state battling for a state title," said Rickman. "So it's going to be tough, but I've always said I want our team to be playing its best softball in October and we've been playing our best softball these last few weeks. I've said it before that I'll put this team on the bus and go play anybody anywhere, and that's what we're about to do. We're going to play the best teams in the state, and I think we are right up there with all of them."
"We have worked really hard to get here, and we knew from the start of the season that we had a chance to do something special," said Pepperell senior Ansley Farmer, one of three seniors on the Lady Dragons' roster. "We're going down there (to Columbus) with a good mindset and going to try our best to win a state title. We're nervous as expected, but we are confident and excited more than anything."
The Lady Dragons will open play in the elite eight on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Softball Complex as they take on Bryan County (20-6-1) in the first game of the double-elimination bracket.
The rest of the Class A Division I elite eight field includes Bacon County, Prince Avenue Christian, Social Circle, Heard County, Mt. Vernon and Bleckley County. Seven of the eight teams remaining are region champions with Social Circle finishing as region runner-up to Prince Avenue Christian in Region 5-A Division I.
Pepperell, who defeated Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Mt. Pisgah Christian last week in the super regional to punch its ticket to Columbus and extend its winning streak to 14, has practiced several times over the last few days according to Rickman, but at this point they are just ready to play and keep the momentum going for their historic season.
"The kids are very excited," said Rickman. "They have worked hard to earn this, and it does my heart good to see how happy they are to be making this trip and playing in the elite eight. It's going to be a great atmosphere. This really is the world series for high school softball in Georgia, and we are looking forward to it. They have already made history for this program and this community and put their stamp on Pepperell Softball. This is a memory that will last a lifetime for them and for me."
Along with Farmer (CF), Pepperell has been led by fellow seniors Morgan Willingham (C) and Jolie Splendore (3B). The team has gotten contributions from up and down the lineup as well with junior pitcher Caroline Morgan having an outstanding and Cloey Mitchell (RF), Riley Nelson (SS), Kylie Doerflein (DH), Chloe Stroud (1B), Sam Jones (2B) and Aubrey Ashley (LF) all making a crucial impact as well.
Farmer said she thinks her team has everything it takes win a state championship.
"From what I've heard about the other teams, there is going to be some great pitching and great offenses we play against, but with Caroline's pitching, our defense and how well we've been hitting the ball, I think we have a good chance," said Farmer. "No matter what, we've already made history for Pepperell Softball. We just want to go make some more in Columbus."