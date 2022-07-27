Over the past several years Pepperell softball has raised the level of expectation for the program as they now go into each season with their eyes set on advancing to the state playoffs.
This year is no different as veteran head coach Jeff Rickman leads the Lady Dragons into 2022 with plenty of experience, talent and depth and looking to extend the team’s postseason streak to eight consecutive trips.
Pepperell came on strong midway through the season in 2021 as a nine-game winning streak in September helped catapult them to third-place in the final region standings before they put up a fight in the first round of the state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Heard County in three games.
Leading the charge is senior catcher Morgan Willingham, who will once again be one of the top players in the region with the Lady Dragons moving down to Region 7-A Division 1 following GHSA reclassification. Senior third baseman Jolie Splendore and senior outfielder Ansley Farmer will also serve as leaders, and several others will play large roles as well.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Jeff Rickman (19th season)
Last year’s record: 15-8 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Morgan Willingham (C, Sr.), Jolie Splendore (3B, Sr.), Ansley Farmer (CF, Sr.), Caroline Morgan (P/1B, Jr.), Chloe Stroud (1B/P, Jr.)
Season opener: Aug. 4 at Paulding County
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
RICKMAN: The kids have worked hard this summer and in travel ball making themselves better to make us better as a team. Team chemistry seems to be really good with this team.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
RICKMAN: We are bringing some kids back that have a lot of experience for us. All nine starters have been working hard this offseason to make us better. There is always room for improvement in all aspects of the game. Thing about this group is they are willing to learn and to make us better each day.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
RICKMAN: It’s a long season. There will be ups and downs for the next three months. Keep pushing each day to make us better. We have great senior leadership that will help this team stay focused on what we want to accomplish.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
RICKMAN: Each year and every year, our goal is to be playing in late October. That will never change for us. We always say, “We don’t want to be as good in August as we are in October.” With that being said, that’s why, each day, we come to practice to better ourselves as a player and as a team. We have been to the state playoffs nine out of 10 years. That’s the expectation here at Pepperell.