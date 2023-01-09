The Pepperell and Armuchee girls each picked up important region wins over the weekend to highlight several games involving local teams on Friday and Saturday.
Here are the details on those wins as well as others taking place over the weekend:
Pepperell girls 58, Chattooga 47
The Lady Dragons used a huge fourth quarter to rally ahead and pull away for a clutch region victory on the road on Saturday.
Pepperell (10-4, 3-3 7-A Division I) trailed 26-25 at the half and 39-34 after three quarters, but the Lady Dragons put together a 24-point fourth while holding Chattooga to just eight in the final period to complete the comeback and then some.
Morgan Willingham led Pepperell with 23 points, including hitting five 3-pointers. The senior scored eight points in the fourth and knocked down two 3s. Kaitlyn House was also in double figures with 14 points in the game and scored seven of those in the fourth, and Aysia Day was the third Lady Dragon in double figures with 10 points.
Makiya Parrish led Chattooga (5-10, 2-4) with 23 points, and Addyson Daniel added 13.
Pepperell is back home on Tuesday to host Coosa at 6 p.m. for another region contest.
Armuchee girls 37, Dade County 34
The Lady Indians played stingy defense and held off a second-half charge by visiting Dade County to earn a region victory on Saturday.
Armuchee (10-6, 5-1 7-A Division I) limited Dade County to just five points in the first half to take a 17-5 lead into the locker room at the break. The Lady Wolverines battled to get back in the game and cut the deficit to 25-21 after three and remained close in the fourth, but Armuchee was able to do enough down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Bailey Tomlin was the top scorer for the Lady Indians with 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Maggie Duke added eight points and knocked down two 3s, and Jaslyn Edwards scored seven.
Armuchee is back on the road on Tuesday to visit Darlington at 6 p.m. for another crucial region showdown.
Calhoun boys 64, Rome 59
The Wolves led at the half and after the third quarter but a fourth-quarter rally by Calhoun proved to be too much in a non-region home loss for Rome on Saturday.
Rome (8-7) built a 10-point lead at the half, but the Jackets battled back to within four at 49-45 going to the fourth quarter. Calhoun then outscored the home team 19-10 in the final period to rally for the victory.
Cameron Keith had a huge game for the Wolves, scoring 30 points and hitting six 3s. Jonathan Heath and Braxton Wade each added nine points, and Jamiel Williams scored eight.
Rome is on the road on Tuesday at Creekview for a Region 6-AAAAAA matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun girls 47, Rome 44
The Lady Wolves dropped a back-and-forth contest in non-region play at home on Saturday.
Breana Griffin led Rome (10-5) with 15 points. Ashanti Bowers and Jermiya Winston each added nine.
The Lady Wolves are back in region action on Tuesday when they visit Creekview at 6 p.m.
Dade County boys 64, Armuchee 54
The Indians stayed within striking distance for much of the game, but Dade County was able to close out the fourth quarter strong to send Armuchee to a tough region loss at home on Saturday.
Armuchee (2-10, 2-4 7-A Division I) trailed 26-20 at the half and 41-36 after three quarters but couldn't find the a big enough run in the fourth to rally for the win.
Jordan Joyce led the Indians with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. Trenton Cothran added 17 points, and Logan Benedict was also in double figures with 13.
Armuchee is on the road on Tuesday to visit Darlington for a region matchup tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
Trion boys 68, Armuchee 48
The Indians couldn't keep pace with the Trion offense to suffer a region loss on the road on Friday.
The top scorer for Armuchee (2-9, 2-3 7-A Division I) was Logan Benedict with 17 points. Trenton Cothran was also in double figures with 13 points.
Pepperell girls 54, Dalton Academy 11
The Lady Dragons built a big lead early and didn't look back as they rolled to a convincing region road win on Friday night.
Pepperell (9-4, 2-3 7-A Division I) led 22-0 after one quarter of play and 28-4 at the half. They put the game away for good with a 21-4 advantage in the third quarter.
Aaliyah Barkley led the scoring for the Lady Dragons with 16 points, including knocking down three 3s. Aysia Day added nine points, and Zoe Edge scored eight.