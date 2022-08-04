It's always good to get in a final dress rehearsal before opening day, and the Pepperell Lady Dragons were able to do that on Wednesday afternoon at home vs. Haralson County.
The Lady Dragons hosted the Lady Rebels for a preseason scrimmage before the teams open the 2022 regular season and despite a lightning delay were able to get in five full innings to see where they were after a few weeks of practice.
"It was a good last tune-up for use," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "We some some positives, and we saw some things we have to work on. But overall it was a good day, and I think both teams got a lot out of it."
No official score was kept in the scrimmage, but Pepperell's offense got off to a good start in the first inning as they plated a couple runs as Jolie Splendore came home to score on a triple by Morgan Willingham. Willingham then crossed home plate as the throw got away on the relay back to the infield.
Along with Willingham's triple and RBI and Splendore's run scored, Riley Nelson also had a strong day at the plate with two hits for the Lady Dragons.
Pepperell pitcher Caroline Morgan started the game in the circle and pitched two innings, and Chloe Stroud came on to work the last three innings. With lightning in the area following the fifth, the head coaches decided to end the scrimmage early rather than waiting out another delay.
Despite not being able to complete a full seven innings, Rickman said he was pleased with what his team got accomplished as they go into another season with high goals.
"This gave us a taste of the season," said Rickman. "It's good to put the uniforms on and compete like it is a real game. We're looking forward to getting the season going and seeing what this team can do."
Pepperell opened the regular season on Thursday with a road contest at Paulding County. They will next visit Floyd County foe Model for a non-region test starting at 5 p.m.