Pepperell built a substantial halftime lead but had to battle in the second half to hold off a hard-charging Armuchee squad. In the end it was all worth it, however, for the Lady Dragons as the well-earned 37-32 victory meant an extended season.
With the win Pepperell’s record moved to 16-7, and the Dragons advanced to Saturday’s region semifinal game against top-seeded Darlington, but more importantly, the win guarantees Pepperell a spot in the Class A Division I State Tournament.
"These seniors have been working toward this goal for four years now," said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. "I am beyond proud and happy for them and our entire team."
Pepperell led 25-10 at the half, but the Lady Indians’ offense finally managed to get going, as they began chipping away at the lead.
Armuchee’s Maggie Duke got things going when she drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half. Bailey Tomlin also pitched in with a free throw and a basket underneath, and Duke closed out the scoring in the third quarter with another 3, cutting the Lady Dragon’s lead to 29-21.
Pepperell found scoring rough in the third quarter, missing six of eight free-throw attempts and only scoring one other basket.
The Lady Indians continued to chip away at Pepperell’s lead in the fourth quarter. After the Lady Dragons’ Aysia Day hit a shot in the lane to up the lead to 31-24 with 5:33 left to play in the game, Armuchee again stormed back.
Emily McBurnett hit a 10-foot jump shot and then drained a 3-pointer, edging Armuchee even closer at 31-29 with 4:20 left to play. Jaslyn Edwards hit one free throw and Tori Vitello converted both of her free throws to give the Indians a 32-31 lead with 1:42 remaining in the game.
The Lady Dragons, desperate for offense, found some when Aaliyah Barkley drove into the lane and hit a floating shot, retaking the lead for the Pepperell at 33-32 with 1:25 left to play.
The next minute of game play proved frenetic. Armuchee had a shot blocked and at least two solid looks a the basket but couldn’t manage to score thanks to a throttling defense from the Lady Dragons.
Pepperell finally wrested control of the ball away from the Lady Indians and senior Morgan Willingham hit four consecutive free throws over the final 16 seconds to give the Lady Dragons a five-point win and set off a huge celebration at half court.
"The goal had a lid on it for us in the second half," said Claytor. "Armuchee's intense defense definitely played a role in that as well. But it says a lot about our team to keep their composure after Armuchee took the lead, after we had been up by 15, and still find a way to finish such a huge game.
"There are so many special memories that will stick with us the rest of our lives...Kaitlyn's huge block, Aaliyah hitting the go-ahead shot, Mo finishing the game with clutch free throws and my favorite part -- the amazing celebration with all my girls."
Early in the game the sides looked equal, as each squad tested the other’s defense.
The two squads each showcased tough defense on the perimeter and under the basket forcing the other squad to adjust. The Lady Dragons did just that. Tied at 6-6 with 2:29 in the opening quarter, Pepperell’s Day grabbed a ball underneath and scored.
Pepperell’s Willingham closed out the quarter by hitting a running jumper from 10 feet out, handing Pepperell a 10-6 lead going into the second quarter.
The basket lit a fire under Willingham. The senior forward hit another nice jumper, buried a 3-pointer, knocked down two free throws and then hit another jumper, giving Pepperell a 19-6 lead.
Armuchee answered with back-to-back driving baskets from Vitello, but Pepperell closed out the first half with buckets from Day, Kaitlyn House and Aaliyah Barkley to carry a 25-10 lead into halftime.
Willingham led all scorers with 19 points while Day added 12 points.
Duke led Armuchee with nine points, while Vitello added seven and McBurnett netted five.
The loss ends Armuchee's season with a 13-12 record.