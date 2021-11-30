Pepperell hung in for as long as they could against Paulding County’s pressure defense on Monday night, but eventually the turnovers and transition baskets started to pile up to put the game out of reach in the second half as the Lady Patriots’ pulled away for a 58-36 non-region victory on the road.
After trailing 24-17 at the half, the Lady Dragons (1-2) cut the deficit to four early in the third quarter, but Paulding County ramped up the intensity and aggressiveness with their three-quarter court pressure defense and the home team struggled to find answers against it. The Lady Patriots finished the period with momentum as they forced several turnovers that turned into easy baskets and eventually pushed their lead to 42-28 going to the fourth.
Paulding County (3-4) continued the surge into the final quarter, starting the period on a 6-0 run to push their lead to 20 at 48-28 and essentially put the game away. The closest Pepperell got after that was 16 at 49-33.
“It’s frustrating because there were times when the girls ran what we wanted to do to break the press, but there were several times when we just forced things that weren’t there and weren’t making smart decisions,” said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. “We’ve got to figure out how to learn from our mistakes quicker and make adjustments. We’re definitely going to see that kind of pressure again so next time hopefully we will handle it better.”
Monday’s contest started with the Lady Dragons jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but Paulding County quickly responded and closed the first quarter strong to take a 13-10 lead. The Lady Patriots extended their advantage to 10 late in the second quarter, but a basket and free throw by Pepperell’s Morgan Willingham in the closing seconds of the half cut the deficit to seven at 24-17 and gave her team a shot of confidence as they went into the locker room at the break.
Willingham led Pepperell in scoring and was the only player on her team to reach double figures as she finished with 20 points. Gabi Smith added seven points for the Lady Dragons.
Bra’Nae Modisett was the key scorer for Paulding County in their win as she finished with a game-high 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and several easy baskets as a result of the turnovers forced by the press defense. Addison Fuller added 10 points, including a pair of 3s of her own, and Alaysia Manigault contributed nine points.
Claytor said she wants to see her team have success early in the season, but she knows these non-region games in the first few weeks are more for learning where they need to get better in order to compete later on in the schedule.
“We definitely hate losing, but we are just trying to remind ourselves that these games are showing us what we need to work on and improve and preparing us for region play,” said Claytor. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on for sure. We’ve got to be able to execute what we want to do on the court. I know they girls will work hard to get better and be able to do that going forward in the season.”
The Lady Dragons will be back at home on Friday for another non-region test at 6 p.m. against Woodland. They will then open the Region 7-AA schedule on the road on Monday at 6 p.m. against Chattooga.