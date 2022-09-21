Pepperell got another stellar performance from pitcher Caroline Morgan and some very timely hits to earn an important 2-0 region victory on the road at Trion on Tuesday as the Lady Dragons stayed very much in the region title race.
Pepperell (11-2, 5-1 in 7-A Division I) scored a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Sam Jones to break a scoreless tie, and Jolie Splendore added an insurance run with a solo homer in the sixth.
That was all the run support Morgan needed as she finished off the complete-game shutout for the win. The junior pitcher went seven innings and gave up no runs on five hits while striking out 12.
Along with Jones and Splendore's big hits, Riley Nelson was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Ansley Farmer and Cloey Mitchell added a hit apiece.
Pepperell will be on the road on Thursday for a non-region test at Murray County starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action on Tuesday:
Coosa 12, Darlington 5
The Lady Eagles scored in every inning other than the first as they put a big number on the scoreboard to earn their first region win at Darlington on Tuesday.
Coosa (5-6, 1-5 in 7-A Division I) came up with clutch hits throughout the game, scoring two runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Lady Eagles finished with 12 hits and also drew 10 walks in the win.
Leading the way offensively for Coosa was Abby Jacobs who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Lexie Terry who had two hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored. Emily Lucas also had a pair of hits, an RBi and two runs scored, Brinley Wilson added a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and MK Wilson drove in three runs.
Rounding out the Lady Eagles' offensive contributions were Ava Osborne with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Maddie Carter with an RBI and Aubrey Blanton with a hit and a run scored. Lexus Butts also had an RBI.
Jacobs earned the win for Coosa by pitching a complete game as she went seven innings and gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts.
Darlington (4-10, 0-6) was led at the plate by Audrey Abbott who had a solo homer, a double and two runs scored. Lataija Jackson added two hits and an RBI, and Jennifer Martinez contributed a hit and an RBI. Mia Curlee also drove in a run.
Coosa is back home on Thursday to host Trion in another region matchup at 5 p.m., and Darlington will host Dade County in a region contest of its own starting at 5 p.m.
Adairsville 10, Model 2
Adairsville built a lead early and continued to add on throughout the game as the Lady Devils dropped a non-region contest on the road on Tuesday.
Model (6-10) led 2-0 thanks to two runs in the top of the first, but host Adairsville scored four in the bottom of inning, added one in the second and scored five more over the fourth, fifth and sixth to force the mercy rule.
Courtney McCord led the Lady Devils at the plate with three hits and an RBI, and Katie Johnston had a double and a run scored. Cyndal Reece also drew two walks and scored a run, and Sadie Raughton had a hit.
Model is on the road at North Murray on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a Region 7-AA matchup.