It usually takes a little while to get up to speed when competing in a new sport. Apparently the Pepperell Lady Dragons do not agree with that theory.
Competing for the first in the GHSA's Game Day Cheerleading, Pepperell's squad performed well enough on Feb. 24 at the state competition at Columbus State University to take third overall in the program's inaugural season.
Class A and Class AA teams were combined into one division with 19 teams overall, and the top 10 were selected for the finals based on scores in preliminaries. Pepperell had the highest score in band chant out of all 19 teams in preliminaries and went on to the finals where it finished in third by just 0.13 points behind second-place Commerce. Vidalia finished first.
GHSA Game Day Cheerleading has been around for five years with Pepperell being the first school in the Floyd County system to field a team. The sport is a crowd-leading, spirit-based competition that consists of a three-minute routine with components of band chant, situational cheer, crowd-leading cheer and fight song.
Pepperell formed its inaugural team back in December and had 24 practices over two months to prepare with no other competitions before state.
"Being able to bring a new sport to Pepperell High School and combine spirit and competition cheerleaders has been a very rewarding experience," said Pepperell coach Trista Edge. "Having cheered and coached both spirit and competition in the Pepperell community, it was amazing to bring the two together and create something new for our school and for these athletes. We entered into the game a little late but these girls were determined to work hard and pave the way for all teams in the future. Their hard work paid off with a third-place finish at state, and I am beyond proud of each and every girl. Thank you to all of our parents and our community for their support. These girls made Lindale proud."
Along with Edge, Pepperell's team is also coached by Becky McCoy and Mallory Redden.