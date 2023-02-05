After an up-and-down last couple weeks, Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor was looking for a complete performance from her team in its final regular-season game before entering the region tournament, and the Lady Dragons delivered just that in a 56-22 victory at Coosa on Friday.
Pepperell (15-7, 8-6 7-A Division I) led 28-16 at the half but put the game away with a dominant final two quarters, holding host Coosa to just six points total while scoring 18 of its own in the third and 10 more in the fourth.
"This game was huge for us," said Claytor. "This is exactly what we wanted. We wanted to be able to say that we played a great basketball game...a complete game. We've had some games recently where we didn't play well enough over four quarters to get the result we wanted, but we did tonight. That's what we needed going into the region tournament next week."
The Lady Dragons got off to a fast start, using an 11-0 run midway through the first quarter to build a 15-2 lead before Coosa (4-21, 3-11) cut the deficit to 15-7 at the end of the period.
Once again in the second quarter, Pepperell reeled off a 10-0 spur to go up 25-9, but the Lady Eagles stayed somewhat within striking distance by battling back to a 28-16 deficit at the half.
The Lady Dragons proceeded to come out of the locker room with increased focus and put the game away with a 14-0 run to open the third quarter. In fact, they outscored Coosa 18-3 in the period, with the Lady Eagles' only points coming on a 3-pointer from Abby Jacobs, to lead 46-19 going to the fourth.
The Pepperell defense clamped down once again in the fourth quarter, holding Coosa to one Makenna Manley 3 to close out the game in dominant fashion.
"Our intensity on defense was the best part of the game tonight, and there were a lot of great parts," said Claytor. "Our girls really bought in to what we wanted to do defensively to take away their best offensive player. They locked in on that, and the results really showed."
Pepperell was led in scoring by Morgan Willingham who had 19 points, including 14 of the team's total in the first half. Gabi Smith also had a solid night with 13, including three 3s. Hannah Smith added eight points, and Aaliyah Barkley scored seven.
"We've had a couple games the last few weeks where we didn't have enough different contributors, and that hurt us," said Claytor. "Tonight everybody chipped in. A lot of that came from our defense getting some steals and good shots in transition."
Jacobs was the lone Coosa player in double figures in the loss with 13 points, including three 3s. Manley added five points, and Brooke McClellan scored three.
Both Pepperell and Coosa will now head into the Region 7-A Division I Tournament at Armuchee High starting on Wednesday.