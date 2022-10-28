Pepperell battled to get back within a run of the lead after trailing early, but a huge sixth inning for Heard County sent the Lady Dragons to a 9-1 loss on Friday at the Class A Division I elite eight in Columbus.
With the loss, Pepperell (23-3) drops into an elimination game on Saturday where they will take on Social Circle at 11 a.m. The winner of that game will move on to the championship game against Heard County at 1 p.m. but would have to defeat the Lady Braves twice since they made it through the winner's bracket without a loss to this point.
Heard County (25-10) scored a run in the top of the second to take the initial lead in the game and added another tally in the fourth before Pepperell scored one in the bottom of the inning to pull within a run of the lead.
It was the top of the sixth that made the difference in the game as the Lady Braves put together a long inning with several well-placed hits and great baserunning to add seven more to its lead. They proceeded to get Pepperell in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game early via mercy rule.
LilyRae Fulford earned the win for Heard County as she pitched six innings for the shortened complete game and gave up one run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Offensively for the Lady Braves, Hailey Toney led the way with a 3-for-4 effort that included an RBI and two runs scored. Chasity Kates contributed two hits and two RBIs and a stolen base from the leadoff spot, and Hannah Wright also had a pair of hits and an RBI. Brailey Watkins chipped in with a hit and two RBIs, and Kailey Blair had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored as well.
Caroline Morgan took the loss for Pepperell as she went six innings and gave up nine runs (one earned) on 12 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, the Lady Dragons were limited to just four hits with Morgan Willingham contributing one of those with a double and scoring the team's lone run. Kylie Doerflein drove in the run, and Ansley Farmer, Chloe Stroud and Sam Jones added a hit apiece.