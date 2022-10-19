The Pepperell Lady Dragons have already made program history by claiming their first region title this season, but now they are on the verge of making even more.
Pepperell kicked off the Class A Division I State super regional on Tuesday with a pair of wins on its home field to move within one victory of earning the program's first-ever trip to the elite eight in Columbus.
The No. 1 seed Lady Dragons (20-2) started the day with a dominant 15-0 victory in three innings over No. 4 seed Athens Christian and then continued the momentum with a 5-0 victory over No. 3 seed Oglethorpe County to secure a spot in the super regional final.
"It was just a couple of great team wins," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman of Tuesday's results. "We had great pitching and catch, great defense behind them and we put the ball in play a lot offensively and had some big hits. Everyone contributed today."
Pepperell will play at 2 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Oglethorpe County vs. Mt. Pisgah Christian in an elimination game that is scheduled to start at noon. Since they have yet to lose a game in the super regional, the Lady Dragons will have to be defeated twice in order to not advance to the elite eight.
"We told our kids we just have to stay focused," said Rickman following the second win of the day over Oglethorpe County. "Our kids know what they have to do. Right now we have unfinished business. We've got to finish what we started tomorrow."
In the opening game on Tuesday, Pepperell's offense made a statement early, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning as lead-off hitter Jolie Splendore started the party with a solo homer. The bats added two more in the second and sealed the game with five in the third to force the mercy rule.
Splendore led the charge offensively with a homer, a double and two runs scored while Aubrey Ashley also had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Chloe Stroud had a double as well to go with two runs scored, Sam Jones added a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and Cloey Mitchell contributed a hit, four stolen bases and two runs scored.
Completing the offensive total for the Lady Dragons were Morgan Willingham with a double and two runs scored, Kylie Doerflein with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored and Riley Nelson with a pair of walks and two runs scored.
Caroline Morgan was dominant in the circle as she threw a three-inning no-hitter and had strikeouts for all nine Athens Christian outs.
Game 2 featured another impressive outing by Morgan as she went the distance for a complete-game shutout against Oglethorpe County, totaling seven innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 12 to bring her total for the day to 21.
Pepperell scored two in the first inning and added three in the third for all the support Morgan needed. Mitchell had another strong game at the plate with a two-hit effort, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Splendore also had a double among two hits, to go with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Nelson was the third Lady Dragons with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ansley Farmer added a hit and an RBI, and Doerflein and Stroud had the other two hits for Pepperell in the contest.
Sissy Hammond and Claire Gabriel had the only two hits for Oglethorpe County (15-13), who defeated Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-5 in their first game on Tuesday to advance to play Pepperell. Gabriel also pitched for the Lady Patriots and went six innings as she allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts to take the loss.
In the last game of the day on Tuesday, Mt. Pisgah Christian defeated Athens Christian 15-0 in an elimination game to set up a rematch with Oglethorpe County on Wednesday.