The Pepperell Lady Dragons went on the road and earned a 5-3 non-region victory at Temple, thanks in large part to a great offensive effort by Aidyn Hurst.
The freshman scored all five goals for Pepperell (1-1) as she was assisted by several teammates. Contributing assists were Sophia Grady with two, and June Miller, Abby Silver and Sarah Ekey with one apiece.
Defensive standouts included Riley Allen, Madeline Keith, Madison Poole, Gracie Veliz, Carina Perez and goalkeeper Gracie Dennis, as the unit held Temple scoreless in the second half.
“We are a young team this year, and we knew going into the season it wouldn’t be a breeze and we would have to push ourselves. We did that tonight,” Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza said. “The girls started out strong scoring two goals quick, but Temple made a comeback. At the half, we made some adjustments with our midfield and attackers to connect more passes. We had some very selfless offensive play in the second half to get two more goals. We played our style of soccer.”
Pepperell is scheduled to play again Friday at Armuchee starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pepperell boys 9, Temple 0
The Dragons opened the season with a dominant showing on the road in a non-region shutout win.
Pepperell (1-0) was led by Steven Villatoro with three goals for a hat trick, to go with two assists. Raphal Segura also had a strong game with one goal and four assists, while Eduardo Guijosa added a goal and two assists.
Scoring one goal each were Alan Reyes, Wilmer Gonzalez, Adolfo Lopez and Isrrael Perez.
Pepperell will visit Armuchee on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Rome girls 1, Villa Rica 0
The Lady Wolves withstood conditions and a stout opponent on Tuesday night to earn a season-opening win at Barron Stadium.
Rome (1-0) got its lone goal from Emily Cooper as the team’s defense took care of the rest with the shutout.
The Lady Wolves will visit Chapel Hill on Friday for another tough non-region test starting at 7:30 p.m.