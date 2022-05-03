High school teammates often develop a bond, a chemistry and a camaraderie during their time competing together.
For a pair of Pepperell seniors, they will get to continue that on the college level.
Dragons cheerleaders Lily Kilcrease and Riley Starling both recently signed scholarships to continue their athletic and academic careers at Shorter University.
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Kilcrease (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Ashley Kilcrease, father Don Kilcrease, (standing, from left) Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns, Shorter University co-head coach Amy Stockton, Pepperell High cheerleading coach Shari Whatley, middle school cheerleading coach Beth Phillips, Pepperell High head soccer coach Deana Spranza, Pepperell High cheerleading coach Jennifer Roe, Pepperell High athletic director Rick Hurst and Shorter University assistant coach Indiana Kimbrough.
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Starling (seated, center) were (seated, from left) Shorter University co-head coach Amy Stockton, Shorter University assistant coach Indiana Kimbrough, (standing, from left) Pepperell High athletic director Rick Hurst, middle school cheerleading coach Beth Phillips, Pepperell High head soccer coach Deana Spranza, Pepperell High cheerleading coach Jennifer Roe and Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns.