It was a special afternoon on Wednesday as Pepperell hosted its "Pink-Out" game for Breast Cancer Awareness, and the Lady Dragons earned a convincing 15-0 win in three innings to cap off the event.
Pepperell (7-1) featured a balanced attack from one through nine in its lineup with each starter contributing at least one hit or one run in the mercy-rule shortened, non-region affair that followed a special ceremony in which balloons were released in honor and memory of those affected by Breast Cancer. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Sherri Hendrix, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, with friends and players surrounding her and Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman said it is always an emotional but much-needed day when his team hosts the "Pink-Out" game.
"It's definitely an emotional day for a lot of people because a lot of people have been affected by breast cancer and cancer as a whole," said Rickman. "We just wanted to recognize them and let them know that we want to support them in their fight and everything they are going through. We got great support from our fans today with many of them wearing pink, and I thought it was just a great day for everyone to take part in. And we were excited to be able to come away with a win to make it even more special."
The Lady Dragons, who were pink jerseys as part of the proceedings on Wednesday, got their offense started early as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first, all coming with two outs. They continued the onslaught in the second with four more crossing the plate and ended things early in the third with a six-run frame that culminated with Aubrey Ashley sliding home on a passed ball for the clinching 15th run to trigger the mercy rule.
Sam Jones had a stellar day at the plate for Pepperell with three hits and four RBIs, Riley Nelson added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and Jolie Splendore contributed a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Morgan Willingham finished with one hit and three RBIs, and Cloey Mitchell and Chloe Stroud each had a hit and scored three runs. Mitchell's hit was a double.
Rounding out the Lady Dragons' offensive totals were Ansley Farmer with a hit, a walk and two runs scored, Ashley with two walks and a run scored and Caroline Morgan with a hit.
Morgan was dominant once again in the circle as well as she pitched three scoreless innings for the shortened complete-game win and didn't allow a hit while striking out seven. The only baserunner for Paulding County (5-9) was Bailey Blankenship who reached on a walk.
The junior pitcher now has a consecutive scoreless innings streak of 18 that goes back four games with the last run she allowed coming in the first inning against Rome on Aug. 16. Since then she has thrown shutouts against Armuchee, Chattooga and Paulding County.
"Caroline and Morgan (Willingham) did a great job for us again pitching and catching," said Rickman. "They work so well together. And when we come out and put runs across and come out swinging like we did today, it just gives those two so much more confidence. Caroline can make pitches without so much pressure on her, and she knows she's got a great defense behind her when they do put it in play."
Pepperell will next travel to Carrollton on Friday to compete in the Trojan Slam as they will take on Hillgrove at 5 p.m. and follow that up by battling Newnan at 6:45 p.m.
Rickman said his team is focused on trying to continually improve in order to be playing its best softball in October.
"We're still trying to get better a little bit every day," said Rickman. "We always say we don't want to be as good now as we need to be in October so we're just trying to take a step forward each chance we get. We want to be the best we can possibly be when we get to the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs."