Several local teams got together for an early-season meet on Thursday afternoon at Pepperell High, and it was the Pepperell girls and Model boys that came away as big winners.
The Lady Dragons finished atop the girls team standings with a score of 168 points to narrowly edge out Model (160). Coosa and Unity Christian rounded out the team scores with 41 and 10 points, respectively.
On the boys side, the Devils had a strong effort that resulted in 266 points for a first-place finish. Pepperell (197), Coosa (51) and Unity Christian (30) completed the team standings.
Jolie Splendore and Sakiyah Winston led the individual performances for the Pepperell girls with two first-place finishes apiece. Splendore won both the 100 meter dash (13.61) and long jump (16-00), and Winston took home top finishes in the 100 meter hurdles (18.41) and 300 meter hurdles (59.92).
Also winning events for the Lady Dragons were Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump (29-01), Madison Baxter in the short put (31-06), the 4x100 meter relay team of Lily Hendrix, Sam Jones, Rhikkie Sapp and Winston (56.35) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Briley Cordle, Olivia Edwards, Savannah Bragg and Splendore (5:17). The team had seven other top-three finishes.
The Model girls got two first-place finishes from Sydney Sutton as she won both the 200 meter dash (28.12) and 400 meter (1:04.85). Also placing first for the Lady Devils were Lillie Espy in the high jump (4-00), Desirae Johnson in the discus (67-09) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:56.73). They had 11 other top-three finishes.
The Coosa girls and Unity Christian girls each had one individual first-place finish as Sophia Cook won the 3200 meter with a time of 11:45 for the Lady Eagles and Lizzy Pardue won the 800 meter with a time of 2:23.79 for the Lady Lions.
For the boys' top team finisher Model, Daniel Jolly was a multi-event winner, taking first in both the 100 meter dash with an 11.35 and high jump with a 5-08.
Other first-place finishers for the Devils were Owen Fincher in the 3200 meter (11:22.86), Callan Wilbanks in the 300 meter hurdles (50.10), Jermaine Campbell in the long jump (19-01.50), Bo Couch in the triple jump (35-00), the 4x100 meter relay team (45.95) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:36.17). They had 19 other top-three finishes.
Pepperell's boys had top finishes from Christian Weatherby in the 1600 meter (5:07.45), Ethan Glover in the 110 meter hurdles (18.96), Parker Glenn in the shot put (40-02.50), Eliot Goggans in the discus (105-04), the 4x400 meter relay team of Hayden Jones, Chase Smith, Cory Moten and Keljin Holmes (4:19.64) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Smith, Marcos Maldonado, Austin Meeler and Raley Brumbelow (10:13.71). The Dragons had 10 other top-three finishes.
Unity Christian had some strong individual performances as well led by Cooper Giddens' first-place efforts in the 200 meter dash (23.57) and 400 meter (53.55). Bowen Childs also won the 800 meter with a time of 2:18.96.
Coosa's Braiden Parris took home a top finish in the pole vault with a 9-00.
Pepperell and Unity Christian will both be back on the track next Thursday, March 17 when they travel to Darlington for a meet. Coosa visits Calhoun on for a meet on Tuesday, and Model will compete in the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High on Saturday, March 19.