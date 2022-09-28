Pepperell's bats were a little quiet early but woke up in a hurry as they staked pitcher Caroline Morgan to a big lead in the middle innings and allowed the junior to reach a milestone during a 10-1 win in five innings at Armuchee on Tuesday.
After both teams were scoreless through two full innings in the region matchup, the Lady Dragons (13-2, 6-1 Region 7-A Division I) put together a pair of big rallies with six runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take full control. That was plenty of run support for Morgan and the Pepperell defense as the junior finished things out in the circle with a five-inning complete game and recorded her 300th career strikeout in the process.
In all, Morgan went five innings and allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win as she continued her impressive season and career.
"That kid has worked very hard, and she definitely deserves this accomplishment," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "I'm very proud of her, and I'm proud of our catcher (Morgan Willingham) who works so well with Caroline and our defense for making the plays behind her when they need to. It was a great team win today and great day for Caroline to achieve what she did today too."
The Lady Dragons had a few baserunners reach in the first two frames but were unable to push any runs across as the defense for Armuchee (7-14, 2-6) made multiple plays to end scoring threats, including Lady Indians' shortstop Kelsey Wooten ranging into short left field to for a tough catch on a fly ball before she threw a strike to first to double off a Pepperell runner and end the second.
But the Lady Dragons' lineup wasn't going to be denied in the third as they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits in the inning with the big blows coming on RBI singles by Ansley Farmer and Morgan Willingham and a two-run single from Chloe Stroud. They also scored a pair of runs off throwing errors in the frame.
Pepperell wasn't satisfied there, however, as the offense added four more runs in the fourth with Cloey Mitchell knocking in one on a single and Willingham adding to her big day at the plate with a two-run double.
"We started off a little slow today, but we made the adjustments and were able to have a couple big innings," said Rickman. "We started to put the ball in play and put pressure on the (Armuchee) defense, and we got some clutch hits with runners on base."
Willingham led the way for the Lady Dragons offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Jolie Splendore contributed three hits, a stolen base and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
Pepperell's Mitchell and Farmer each had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored apiece, and Stroud finished with a hit and two RBIs. Morgan added an RBI as well as she drew a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.
Armuchee got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Kenzie Osborn singled in Bryleigh Pulliam who had tripled earlier in the inning. Those were two of the Lady Indians' only three hits in the game as Emily McBurnett had the other.
Sara Harris started for Armuchee and pitched the first four innings, allowing 10 runs (four earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Kenzie Osborn also pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
With the win, the Lady Dragons stay right in the hunt for the top spot in the region standings with a little more than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
"Each game in region play is very important," said Rickman. "Our girls are just going to keep on working hard because they know what is at stake every time we go out on the field. We want to keep getting better and play our best ball as we go into October."
Pepperell is on the road again on Thursday to visit another Floyd County rival Coosa at 5 p.m.
Armuchee was at Darlington on Wednesday for another region matchup as it looked to bounce back, and they will host Coosa on Tuesday at 5 p.m.