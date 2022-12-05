The Pepperell Lady Dragons had to work hard for it, but they were able to earn a 48-39 win on the road on Saturday at Unity Christian to remain unbeaten early in the season.
Pepperell (6-0) led by just six at the half and the host Lady Lions cut that down to five midway through the third quarter, but Pepperell was able to pull away over the final quarter and a half with strong defense and timely shot-making to hold on for the victory.
Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said she was proud to see how her team dug deep and made the plays it needed to down the stretch, especially coming off its region opener the night before at Dade County.
"That's what we told them after the game today...this is preparing them to play back to back later in the season and seeing how we respond," said Claytor. "We've still got a lot to work on, but the biggest thing we did today was finish. That's what we focused on the most. We'll take what we learned and get back to work on Monday at practice."
The Lady Dragons rallied from a bit of a slow start in the first few minutes of the game to build a 16-11 lead after one quarter. They then pushed the advantage to 11 at one point in the second quarter at 24-13 before Unity Christian (2-4) battled back to within six at 28-22 at the half.
The Lady Lions started the second half strong and were able to narrow the margin to five at 34-29 before Pepperell ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 40-29 going to the final period. A 3-pointer by the Lady Dragons' Kaitlyn House pushed her team's lead out to 47-34 in the fourth to all but end any Unity Christian hopes of a late rally.
Morgan Willingham was the leading score for Pepperell with 15 points. Gabi Smith was also in double figures with 10, including a pair of 3s, and Aysia Day added nine points. House scored five.
Unity Christian's Bekah Wisener scored a game-high 17 points as she tallied nine of her team's 11 in the first quarter. Lizzy Pardue added six points, and Camryn King chipped in with five.
Claytor said she is encouraged not only with the way her team has started the season with six straight wins, but that her group is not satisfied and continuing to look for ways to get better.
"Starting the season like this is huge...I feel like the girls are locked in mentally," said Claytor. "They are really executing the gameplan and doing the things we want to do to give us an edge on the court. Then after the games in the locker room, they aren't just happy with the win. They are talking and recognizing our weak spots and what they need to work on to keep improving and having success."
Pepperell will have a tough test on Tuesday when it hosts Darlington in a big early-season Region 7-A Division I matchup starting at 6 p.m.
Unity Christian will look to bounce back when it visits Sonoraville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a non-region contest.