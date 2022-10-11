Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman said he has told his team several times this season that for anything worth having, you have to work for it.
They have worked for it all season, and they had to work for it again on Monday evening, but when that work was done, the Lady Dragons had the program's first-ever region title to show for it.
Pepperell came up with some clutch hits early and leaned on its pitching and defense against a gritty Darlington team looking to play spoiler on Monday to earn a 5-2 win in Lindale and secure the Region 7-A Division I crown and a top seed for the upcoming Class A State Playoffs.
Rickman said Darlington's fight and effort along with his own team's amount of pressure they placed on themselves was a recipe for a tough game on Monday, but he was very proud of how they persevered through it to make program history.
"When it is all said and done, you've got to know they are kids, and you could see they had a lot of weight on their shoulders today because they knew what we were playing for," said Rickman. "But like I've told them, anything worth having isn't going to come easy...but it will definitely be worth it. You've got to work for it, and they have done that all year.
"It's really humbling for me to see how happy our girls are to win this region championship. To see the joy in their eyes makes me so proud as a coach. That's what it's all about, and they deserve this for everything they have done for this team."
The Lady Dragons (17-2, 10-1 Region 7-A Division I) saw visiting Darlington take the initial lead on Monday as leadoff hitter Emma Hunt squared up the first pitch of the game and drove it over the center-field fence for a solo homer.
After neither team was able to score over the next two half-innings, Pepperell was able to tie the game with a runner coming home on an error in the bottom of the second, and senior Jolie Splendore followed with a clutch two-out, two-run single to make it 3-1.
Pepperell got another run on an error in the third as another senior, Morgan Willingham, crossed home plate after doubling earlier in the frame.
The Lady Tigers (5-16, 0-11) didn't go away, however, as they were able to cut the deficit to two once again in the top of the fourth on a two-out, RBI double by Jennifer Martinez. But that was the final run allowed by the Lady Dragons as pitcher Caroline Morgan and the defense behind her shut down Darlington from there.
Pepperell added one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a sac fly by Splendore to cap her 3-for-3, three-RBI effort in the championship win that also happened to be Senior Day.
"This means a lot (to be region champs) for our senior year," said Splendore, who was honored along with fellow seniors Willingham and Ansley Farmer after Monday's game. "It's really amazing and makes us feel special because we are the first team that will be known as region champions for Pepperell Softball. We know we've worked so hard as a team and really grown together to be the best team we could be. It's a relief too. We are region champs now so the pressure is off, and we can go play our best softball and have fun (in the state playoffs)."
Rickman said for the title-clinching win to come on Senior Day was a bonus because of the incredible efforts of his senior trio not just this season but over the last four years.
"Words can't describe what it means to us to see these three get to celebrate a region title," said Rickman. "They have made Pepperell Softball what it is with the work they have put in over the last four years. Now they get to put their name in the Pepperell history books with the rest of this special team. I love this group of seniors. They are not just great players but great kids."
Splendore's big day from the leadoff spot led Pepperell offensively, and Willingham and Aubrey Ashley were the only other two players with hits. Sam Jones reached twice on walks and scored a run, and Kylie Doerflein also drew a walk and scored a run.
Morgan was once again impressive in the circle to earn the win for the Lady Dragons by pitching a complete game, going seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
Hunt was also solid for Darlington in the circle as she pitched six innings and allowed five runs (all unearned) on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate, including her solo homer to start the game.
Audrey Abbott contributed a pair of hits for the Lady Tigers, and Martinez and Presley Dixon accounted for the other two hits.
Both Pepperell and Darlington will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday as the Lady Dragons host Trion and the Lady Tigers visit Coosa with both of those games starting at 5 p.m.
Pepperell will then await its opponents for the Class A State Super Regionals which they will host in Lindale.
"It means a lot for the Pepperell community to host the first round or super regional," said Rickman. "That's a tremendous accomplishment for our team, and you could see by the crowd today how much support we have at home. We're excited to see that kind of crowd or an even bigger one next week."
"We feel very confident as a team," added Splendore of the Lady Dragons' mindset going into the postseason. "When we play as a team and have fun, we are a very good team. That's what matters though is having fun. That's what we are going to do."