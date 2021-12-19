There was no lack of motivation for the Pepperell Lady Dragons on Saturday afternoon as they displayed an intense and focused attitude from the get-go and never let up to earn a convincing 49-22 win over Chattooga in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Tournament Third-Place Game at Berry College's Cage Center.
Pepperell (6-4) led by five at the end of the first quarter but scored the first 16 points of the second period to take control of the game and never let the Lady Indians back in it.
Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said she saw exactly what she needed to from her team in the way they responded to finish strong after a loss earlier in the tournament that didn't allow them to reach their original goal of winning the Gold Ball Trophy.
"I'm so proud of my girls for bouncing back from a tough loss and finishing this tournament 3-1 and in third place," said Claytor. "I wondered if they would show signs of fatigue today since this is their fourth straight day playing, but I saw none. They wanted this, and they executed what we wanted to do, shared the basketball well and let our defense fuel us. This is a great way to go into Christmas break, and this is a great step forward for our program to finish this awesome tournament in third."
The Lady Dragons took a 31-12 advantage into the locker room at the half after outscoring Chattooga 18-4 in the second quarter, including the 16-0 run to start the period. They kept up the pressure defense in the third and a majority of the fourth quarter to further pad their lead. They led the Lady Indians 41-19 after three and then put the exclamation point on the win by outscoring Chattooga 8-3 in the fourth.
Morgan Willingham was the top scorer for Pepperell and in the game overall with 19 points, including 14 to set the tone in the first half.
"It was tough losing the other night and knowing we weren't going to be able to get to the championship game, but we knew we had to come together and play well to end the tournament strong," said Willingham. "We wanted to make today a fun game and memorable, especially for our one senior (Ellie Cox). I know I'm going to be in her shoes next year so I wanted to leave this game knowing I gave it my all for her and all my teammates."
Also contributing offensively for the Lady Dragons were Gabi Smith and Emma Kate Owen with six points apiece.
Chattooga (6-6) struggled to get anything going offensively as Pepperell's full-court press defense caused them all kinds of problems, and once they were able to break the press, they were forced into tough shots most of the game. Their top scorer was Neveah Morgan with six points, and Sada Williamson, Siamiah Adams and Addyson Daniel each scored four.
Pepperell will now get a few days off before they next play on Dec. 30 when they host Unity Christian at 6 p.m. in a non-region contest.
In the boys' third-place game on Saturday at Berry:
Chattooga boys 48, Rome 44
The Wolves cut Chattooga's lead to one late in the fourth quarter, but Chattooga made a clutch bucket and five free throws down the stretch to seal a hard-fought win to put a stamp on their run in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament by winning the third-place game.
The Indians (5-4) led by as many as 10 early in the final period, but Rome wouldn't go away as they used a 9-0 run punctuated by a big 3-pointer and lay-up by Cameron Keith to cut the deficit to one at 41-40 with a little more than a minute to play. Chattooga responded, however, by going 5-for-5 from the free throw line in the final sequence with Jaylen Johnson, Damien Smith and Xaviar Gray all converting from the stripe. Gray's free throw completed a three-point play following a big bucket at the rim and a foul with 32 seconds remaining.
Gray finished as Chattooga's top scorer in the contest with 15 points. Lamarr Riley was also in double figures with 13, and Smith and Gray each added eight.
Rome (7-3), who led 11-8 after one quarter but trailed from late in the second quarter on, was led by Braxton Wade with 16 points, including making four 3s. EJ Holland also made it into double figures in scoring with 11, and Keith added eight.
The Wolves will next play on Monday, Dec. 27 when they take on Americus at 2:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.