Pepperell used a tenacious offense that peppered Armuchee’s goal with numerous shots and a hat trick from freshman striker Aidyn Hurst to capture 4-2 non-region win over the Lady Indians on Monday afternoon in Lindale.
“We have a very stout offense. We just have trouble finishing sometimes. I’m pretty sure we could have had a lot more goals if we had connected,” Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza said. “Their keeper was really good. We do have a really good offense. We communicated better in the second half which brought us together to get those two goals.”
Hurst notched two goals in the first half, both in response to goals from the Lady Indians, but Armuchee’s defense and keeper Tori Vitello along with two shots bouncing off the top post held the Pepperell to the two first-half goals.
Although the Lady Dragons outshot Armuchee in the opening half, Armuchee drew first blood when forward Addy Ayers broke free up the middle and placed a shot over the keeper's head for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Pepperell answered in the 18th minute when Hurst ran onto a loose ball just outside the box, turned and fired a shot into the lower left corner of the net to tie the contest at 1-1. Hurst had two near misses on goal early in the game with both shots deflecting off the top post.
The Lady Indians responded a few moments later with Ayers again running onto a long ball. This time she dribbled past two Pepperell defenders before slamming the ball into the lower left corner of the goal, giving Armuchee a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute.
Two minutes later, Hurst answered with an impressive run, snagging the ball just past midfield and dribbling through and around four Lady Indians’ defenders before lofting a shot into the top right corner of the goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the 27th minute.
The two squads battled back and forth in the second half attempting to break the tie.
The Lady Dragons finally broke through in the 63rd minute when Sophia Grady ran onto a ball and carried it down the left side of the field before crossing it to the back post. Isabella Cox jumped on the pass and smashed it into the left corner of the goal for a 3-2 lead.
“We actually probably controlled about 80 percent of that game offensively. That’s what I told the girls at halftime,” Spranza said. “We had some communication issues in the first half. We worked those out and from there it all clicked.”
Armuchee came close to tying the contest in the 67th minute when Erene Castro hit a nice long ball on a free kick from about 25 yards out, but Pepperell keeper Morgan Longley grabbed the ball for a big save and to preserve the one-goal lead.
Hurst finished the scoring and recorded her third goal of the contest in the 75th minute when she jumped on a ball 10 yards outside of the box. She drifted to the top of the box and lifted a shot into the lower left corner to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead that held to the end of the game.
The win moves Pepperell to 6-3-1 on the season. The Lady Dragons play again on Friday at Coosa at 5 p.m. in a Region 7-A Division I contest.
Armuchee falls to 2-3 overall and the Lady Indians play a region game against Trion at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m 50-50 on the season right now. We’ve had some really good games, and we’ve had some tough games,” Spranza said. “We’ve got to keep it there mentally. Sometimes we check out mentally. We’ve got to stay in it mentally if we want to reach our goal of making state.”