After suffering a tough loss in extra innings on Tuesday against Dade County, the Pepperell Lady Dragons rebounded in a big way on Thursday, putting up some impressive offensive numbers in a 20-1 mercy-rule shortened win at region foe Darlington.
Pepperell (8-2, 3-1 in 7-A Division I) scored five runs in the first, and after being held scoreless in the second, added six more in the third and exploded for nine in the fourth to force the mercy rule.
"This is a tough region, and any time you can get a win, it is important for your team," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "I told them before the game that good teams bounce back from tough losses like we had on Tuesday, and they stepped up to the challenge today."
The Dragons' lineup had 16 total hits in the dominant win spread among nine different players. Morgan Willingham and Riley Nelson both had huge offensive days to set the pace as Willingham had two hits, including a homer and a double, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored and Nelson went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Also contributing in a big way for Pepperell was Cloey Mitchell with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases, Sam Jones with three hits and a run scored, Ansley Farmer with two hits and an RBI, Caroline Morgan with a double, two RBIs, three walks and a hit-by-pitch, Chloe Stroud with a hit, an RBI and three runs scored, Jolie Splendore with a hit, two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks and Aubrey Ashley with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Morgan got the win in the circle as she pitched all four innings and gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
"It was just a good team win today," said Rickman. "Everybody hit the ball well. We did a great job pitching and catching, and our defense was solid when the ball was put in play. It's just an overall, complete team win with a lot of girls playing a part in it."
Darlington (4-8, 0-5) scored its only run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jennifer Martinez for an RBI. The Lady Tigers struggled after that against Morgan as they were only able to total three hits in the game. Emma Hunt had two of those hits to lead the offense, and Belle Brooks had one and scored one run. Audrey Abbott and Martinez each drew a walk.
Hunt and Abbott shared time in the circle for Darlington with Hunt starting and pitching the first 2 1/3 innings before coming back on in the fourth to get the final three outs and Abbott getting the last two outs in the third.
Pepperell will be back at home for another region contest on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to host Coosa in a makeup game of an earlier rainout.
"We're just trying to get better each day," said Rickman. "We'll go back to practice tomorrow and try to find some way to get better and continue to do that so we are playing our best softball going into October."
Darlington will look to bounce back when it hosts Model for a non-region contest on Monday at 5 p.m.