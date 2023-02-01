Chattooga grabbed an early lead at The Fire Pit in Lindale on Tuesday evening and fought off the Lady Dragons multiple times, never allowing Pepperell to tie or take the lead while grabbing a 43-39 region victory.
Trailing by four points to start the second half, the Dragons managed to cut Chattooga’s lead to 20-18 when Kaitlyn House sank two free throws. In fact, free throws in the second half proved to be deadly for the Lady Indians, as Chattooga went to the free throw line 12 times converting 10 of the shots and managing to take an eight-point lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Dragons managed to reach the free throw line 11 times but could only convert four of those chances into points.
“In a game like that where every possession is crucial, they are hitting their free throws and we’re not,” Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said. “It hurt us big time. And really, us sending them to the free throw line so much hurt us too.”
The Lady Indians’ Makiya Parrish, who led all scorers in the contest with 23 points, extended Chattooga’s lead to 36-26 to open scoring in the fourth quarter. Pepperell managed to cut the lead back to seven only to watch as Parrish drilled a 3-pointer with two defenders on her, taking the lead back to 10 points with 5:45 remaining in the contest.
“We just couldn’t seem to get over that hump. Makiya is a great player. I feel like she made some shots where we were all over her, and she was still knocking them down,” Claytor said. “I feel like those shots were happening right when we would cut it (the lead), and she would come back with a counter punch."
Pepperell refused to give up though, as the Lady Dragons cut the lead to 41-35 when House nailed a 3-pointer of her own. Aysia Day scored a basket underneath a minute later to cut the lead to 41-37.
True to form, Parrish answered with a bucket of her own, upping the lead to 43-37 with 3:37 remaining.
The Lady Dragons cut the lead back to four points on another House bucket, but couldn’t manage to find any more points in the game as Chattooga ran out the clock to grab the win.
“That’s crucial. You want to see them fight to the end. I’ve told the girls we want to be playing good basketball going into the region tournament. Sometimes you can still look back on a game and see that even if you don’t have that win,” Claytor said. “You can look back and see things like that where they fought back. I still feel like that’s something to build upon. Especially next week when the region tournament gets started.”
Parrish led all scorers with 23 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Addie Veatch added six points for Chattooga while Addyson Daniel had four.
Morgan Willingham led the Dragons with 13 points while House added nine points and Day netted eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The loss drops Pepperell to 14-7 overall and 7-6 in region play, while Chattooga improves to 11-11 overall and 8-5 in region play. Pepperell has a road game at Coosa to close out the regular season on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., while Chattooga ends the regular season at home on Friday against Dalton Academy at 7:30 p.m.
“We want to play great basketball on Friday. We want to end on a high note and be ready for next week,” Claytor said. “That’s the most important part of the season, and hopefully we can get that berth into the state tournament.”
In the Pepperell-Chattooga boys game later on Tuesday:
Chattooga boys 71, Pepperell 52
Four Chattooga players scored in double digits and the Indians shot fast and furious from the field on Tuesday night at Pepperell, as the Indians topped the home-standing Dragons in a region contest.
"Have you ever played Playstation on rookie mode and your guys hit every shot they take? That’s what it felt like guarding them tonight. We tried to switch up to every defense we could think of,” Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence said. “The problem against them is that you have to give up something when you play a certain defense. They are a very hard team to guard. Our kids fought and played as hard as possible. They just hit too many shots and too many 3-pointers.”
The Dragons jumped to an early lead, scoring a couple of quick baskets from D.J. Rogers and Alex Rhoades. The Indians countered however and two 3-pointers from Damien Smith helped the Indians grab a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Chattooga continued to be hot from the field and although Pepperell managed 13 points in the second quarter, the Indians scored 19 again with 3-pointers from Dan Meyer and Smith helping pad the lead to 38-26 at halftime.
The Dragons battled in the third and fourth quarter even hitting a few 3s of there own, but the Indians’ offense never faltered and closed out the game.
Meyer led all players with 19 points, while Chattooga’s Trey Smith added 15 points, Bowden Heathcock netted 12 points and Damien Smith scored 11 points. Brady Groce added eight points and also blocked eight shots for the Indians.
Eliot Goggans led the Dragons with 14 points, while Rhoades pitched in 12 and Rogers added eight.
“The last time we played them, we lost by 30. Tonight, we lost by 19,” Mendence said. “So we’re clearly getting better. We’re moving the ball, and we’re working hard.”
The loss drops Pepperell to 10-12 overall and 5-8 in region play while Chattooga improves to 15-8 overall and 10-3 in region. The Dragons close out the regular season on Friday at Coosa at 7:30 p.m., while Chattooga plays at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Dalton Academy.
“Our kids know the importance of this game (against Coosa). We are playing for region seeding, and we had a crazy game with them last time,” Mendence said. “Our kids are going to give the best fight they can. We’re going to play as hard as possible and let the chips fall where they may.”