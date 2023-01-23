After it appeared Pepperell was going to cruise to a Senior Night win after building a big first half lead, Armuchee fought back with an extended run that spanned the end of the second and beginning of the third quarter.
But following the Lady Indians cutting the deficit to six early in the third, Pepperell responded with a huge run of its own to push the lead back to double digits and do what it needed to do in the fourth quarter to earn a 49-41 victory in region play.
The Lady Dragons (13-5, 6-4 7-A Division I) put together a 15-0 run in the first quarter and eventually led 17-5 at the end of the period. They added another seven straight points early in the second to go up by as many as 21 at 28-7, but Armuchee (11-9, 6-4) roared back with a 12-2 spurt to cut the deficit to 30-19 at the break.
The Lady Indians carried the momentum over into the third quarter, scoring the first five points of the period to get to within six at 30-24, but Pepperell regained control from there with 10 straight to push the lead to 40-24.
"We got in some foul trouble in the second quarter with three of our starters having three fouls each, and (Armuchee) started to hurt us a little bit with what they were doing to make a run," said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. "When they cut it down even more in the third quarter, we were able to be much more disciplined from that point on in the second half and get things going back our direction."
The Lady Dragons eventually led 40-27 going to the fourth quarter. Armuchee saw the hole swell to 16 on multiple occasions in the final period before making one last charge to get within single digits. They could get no closer than eight, however, as Pepperell closed out the important win.
Morgan Willingham, one of four Pepperell seniors honored before the game, led the way with a game-high 18 points, including 10 in the second half. Aysia Day, another senior, added nine points, and Hannah Smith and Kaitlyn House each scored seven.
Claytor said it was a great night to get a win and properly honor her four seniors Willingham, Day, Aaliyah Barkley and Gabi Smith.
"Senior Night gave us a little more motivation and focus I think," said Claytor. "And especially after how our game went against (Armuchee) at their place. These seniors have played a lot of minutes these last four years and really got a lot of experience through playing in tough situations. They were all solid tonight in whatever role they were supposed to play. They fulfilled their roles perfectly and were able to get a memorable win."
Armuchee was led by Jaslyn Edwards with 16 points. Bailey Tomlin added seven, and Peyton Puckett scored five.
Pepperell will be on the road for another big region test on Tuesday at Trion at 6 p.m.
"This was a huge win tonight not only because of the region standings but for our chemistry and confidence on the court," said Claytor. "We want to peak at the right time for the region tournament, and a win like this is hopefully going to get us going in that direction."
Armuchee is on the road again on Tuesday to visit Coosa for a region matchup at 6 p.m.