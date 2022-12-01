Pepperell’s play over the first few months of the 2021-22 season had it in prime position to make a run to the state playoffs, but injuries, bad breaks and inconsistent play down the stretch doomed those hopes.
With much of the same cast returning this year, head coach Emily Claytor is looking for her team to use those late-season struggles as motivation and learning experiences to help the Lady Dragons get over that hurdle and be one of the teams left standing in February in the state tournament.
Pepperell lost just one senior from last year’s squad and has several of the team’s top contributors back, including senior guard and last season’s leading scorer Morgan Willingham, who missed multiple weeks down the stretch last year due to injury.
Forward Aysia Day also returns to provide the Lady Dragons with a steady player in the paint, and several others are expected to lead this team on and off the court.
Pepperell has gotten off to a strong start with a 4-0 record early this season, but it still has plenty of areas in which to grow according to Claytor, including maintaining the same intensity for four quarters each game.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Emily Claytor (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 13-11
Starters lost: 1
Key players: Morgan Willingham (G, Sr.), Gabi Smith (G, Sr.), Aaliyah Barkley (G, Sr.), Aysia Day (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
CLAYTOR: One of our biggest focuses during this early part of the season has been rebounding. We talk a lot about how that stat is right up there in importance with points. We keep up with our rebounding each quarter and during practices. We want to win the battle of the boards every game.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
CLAYTOR: A strength for our team these first few games has been our ability to force turnovers. Something we need to improve upon is our shooting percentage.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
CLAYTOR: A key for a successful season for us is consistency throughout four quarters. We can’t let momentum swings get us down and our intensity cannot waver.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
CLAYTOR: Our long-term goals this season are to finish with more wins than last year and to make the state playoffs.