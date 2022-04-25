The Pepperell girls tennis team earned a win recently to keep their season alive as they defeated Haralson County in the Class AA State Tournament first round by a 5-0 score at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Earning singles wins for the Lady Dragons were Allie Adams (No. 1), Cate Branton (No. 2) and Lily Brumbelow (No. 3). Adams battled for her victory in a third-set tiebreaker.
Completing the sweep of all lines in the match with wins were Pepperell's No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Head and Sarah Gee and No. 2 doubles team of Carson Shell and Whitley Mathis.
The win advanced Pepperell to the second round as they will visit Berrien on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
BASEBALL
Model 5, Dade County 4
The Blue Devils rallied for a home win on Friday afternoon to complete a region sweep over Dade County and close out the regular season with momentum.
Model (23-4, 16-2 in 7-AA) trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the third but scored three runs over the next two innings to take the lead and hold on from there to win their third game over the Wolverines for the week after previously defeating them on Monday and Wednesday.
Leading the offense for the Devils was Jacob Brock with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jace Armstrong and Jake Ashley each contributed a hit and an RBI, and Landon Cantrell also had two hits and a run scored.
Armstrong was the winning pitcher after going five innings for Model and giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four. Brock came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save as he didn't allow a hit and struck out two.
Model, who recently clinched their first region title since 1971, will open the Class AA State Tournament on Friday as the No. 1 seed from 7-AA and host Heard County in the first round for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary in the best-of-3 series, it will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Coosa 4, Bremen 1
The Eagles got a pair of early runs, and that was all the offense they needed to support a complete-game effort by starter Cody Kind in a non-region home win on Friday.
King went seven full innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out three to earn the win for Coosa (20-7), who scored two runs in the first inning and added two more in the fifth.
Leading the offensive efforts for the Eagles was Trent Cantrell who had two hits, including a homer, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Pacey Smith also had two hits and two RBIs, and Gavin East added a hit and a run scored.
Coosa will open the Class AA State Tournament on Friday when they host Haralson County for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. in the first round. If a third game is necessary it will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Mt. Paran Christian 7, Darlington 4
The Tigers battled but came up a little short in a region loss on the road to complete the regular season on Friday.
Darlington (10-15, 4-8 in 7-A Private) got a pair of home runs from Thomas Bethel and Logan Floyd to lead the offense. Bethel finished with three hits total to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Floyd also had two hits with two RBIs.
Floyd went six innings on the mound as well and gave up seven runs on seven hits while striking out seven.
"It was nice to see the team continue to compete, even with a game that had no meaning in standings," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "We played and hit well and felt we had opportunities to win. Logan threw very well, just made three mistake pitches that hurt, but overall, he had a positive outing. We look forward to the opportunity to continue the season next Friday when we play Hebron Christian in the first round of the State playoffs."
The Tigers will be on the road in the first round of the Class A Private State Tournament as they visit Hebron Christian for a best-of-3 series that starts with a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary it will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m.