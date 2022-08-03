The Model Lady Devils have shown improvement overall as a program over the last few years as they have become a consistent contender to advance to the state tournament.
After setting the single-season wins record and playing in the postseason for the fourth straight year in 2021, head coach Kendall Roberts said she thinks this year’s team could be the one that takes the program to an even higher level.
Model returns a veteran cast after losing just one starter from last fall and have several younger players that are expected to step into a larger role to provide diversity and depth in the team’s attack. Junior Larsen Johnson is one of the leaders by example on the court as the outside hitter and defensive specialist helps the squad in many ways, and several others will be asked to increase their production in order to get where the team and Roberts wants to go.
The Lady Devils will be playing in Region 7-AA this season which looks a bit different from the area they competed in last year as the three other teams that earned postseason berths along with Model have moved elsewhere after GHSA reclassification. That means the door is open for them to compete toward the top of the region standings.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Kendall Roberts (12th season)
Last year’s record: 25-19 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 1
Key players: Larsen Johnson (OH/DS, Jr.), Landry Johnson (Setter, Fr.), August Betz (MH, Soph.)
Season opener: Aug. 11 at Coosa vs. Pepperell, Coosa
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
ROBERTS: We have had a great summer. We had several summer workouts in June. We hit the ground running July 11 with practice and then left for FCA team camp at Johnson University from July 12-14. We had a clinic camp at Model July 18-20. We hosted a kiddie camp July 25-27 and have several local play dates as well. Our biggest focus this summer has been playing together and meshing as a team.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
ROBERTS: Our strength is we have a lot of options for scoring. Utilizing those options will be the key. We have great attitudes, these girls are very coachable and are eager to get better. Our weakness right now is being disciplined in the small things.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
ROBERTS: Doing the small stuff. This is becoming our motto this season. We must be disciplined, aggressive and full of energy. Doing these things will help us earn a successful season.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
ROBERTS: We want these girls to step on the floor every day wanting to work to get better. No one wins championships by not giving their all. We want them to show up every day ready to play, and if they do that, good things will happen.