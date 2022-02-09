The Model girls have been looking to play a complete game from start to finish in recent weeks according to head coach Sally Echols, and on Tuesday night they were able to accomplish that goal.
The Lady Devils got out to an early lead thanks to suffocating defense and remained focused and steady throughout Tuesday's region contest as well as getting a hot-shooting night from sophomore Rachel Burkhalter to earn a convincing 50-26 victory on their home court over 7-AA rival Pepperell.
Model (9-13, 3-7 in 7-AA) led 11-5 after one quarter but extended its lead to 27-13 at the half as the defense made it tough on the Lady Dragons to get many open looks at the basket. The momentum carried over into the second half as Model limited Pepperell to just five points once again in the third quarter to take total control of the game with 41-18 advantage entering the fourth.
"I think all season we've been trying to put four quarters together, and we really haven't been able to do that," said Echols. "We've had some good stretches in games but not the whole way through. Tonight we were focused, defensively we knew the gameplan and the girls played hard all night. I thought the way we attacked the offensive boards was really big...it was the difference in the first half for sure.
"I think defensively we've come a long way. We're starting to understand the team concept of defense. It's not a 1-on-1 game. It's a 5-on-5 game. When everyone is contributing and doing their part it makes it a lot tougher on our opponents."
Burkhalter got things going quickly in the contest for Model with a 3 to open the game, and she stayed locked in from deep throughout the game. The sophomore knocked down five shots from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 19 points
"Obviously (Rachel) was in the zone tonight," said Echols. "She was focused and made a big impact not just with her shooting but working hard on the boards too. I'm proud of her. That's the best part about this team is the unselfishness. We look to find the hot hand, and the great thing is we're not dependent on one option. It was Rachel tonight, but it could be anyone of our other girls the next night."
August Betz added seven for the Lady Devils, and Briley Sims and Abby Henderson each scored five.
Pepperell (13-9, 5-6) failed to have a scorer reach double figures as their top total came from Gabi Smith with seven points. Zoe Edge added six. The Lady Dragons were playing without two starters in Tuesday's game as guard Morgan Willingham is still recovering from a concussion suffered in one of the team's recent games and forward Aysia Day was out due to an illness.
The victory kicked off a three-game week for Model to close out the regular season as they will be back at home on Thursday against Fannin County in a make-up of an earlier postponement before hosting Gordon Central on Friday. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Echols said Tuesday's win is just another step toward trying to play their best basketball at the right time as the Region 7-AA Tournament begins next week.
"Everything is about getting better one game at a time," said Echols. "I hope that we can use this one to help us going forward this week as we close it out with two home games on Thursday and Friday."
Pepperell is back at home on Friday for their final regular season contest as they host region-leading Fannin County at 6 p.m.