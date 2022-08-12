It was a Floyd County battle on Thursday night as three local teams each opened their seasons in a tri-match at Coosa High with Model walking away as big winners.
The Lady Devils started 2022 with a 2-0 record thanks to victories over Coosa and Pepperell. Model earned a 25-23, 25-13 two-set victory over the host Lady Eagles in the first match of the night and then completed the successful evening by outlasting the Lady Dragons in three sets with Model taking the first 25-17, Pepperell rallying for a 25-22 advantage in the second and the Lady Devils closing it out with a 15-11 decisive third set.
"We came out a little flat tonight in the first match (against Coosa), but overall we picked it up in the second set and played a lot smoother," said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. "And then Pepperell was a tough match. They are a good, solid team. I was happy with how we battled and dug deep and was able to come out on top in that third set.
"I think we showed tonight that we have the players and talent to be a very good team this year. If they all buy in, we can do some great things. We showed that we can fight back tonight. Playing those kind of tough matches prepares you for later in the season at the region and state tournament."
Leading the way for Model individually was Landry Johnson as the freshman setter had 11 aces and 16 assists. Larsen Johnson also had a big night with seven kills, 10 digs and two aces, and Halle Williams contributed seven kills and three aces. Libero Jenna Henderson was able to come away with 10 digs.
After dropping the hard-fought match vs. Model, Pepperell was able to come back and finish the night strong as they defeated Coosa in two sets, 25-18, 25-17. Lady Dragons head coach Morgan Pullum said she was proud of the way her team battled against the Lady Devils and used what they learned in the first match to adjust in the final match vs. Coosa.
"The first set (against Model) we got down on ourselves, but we fought back really well," said Pullum. "Showing that kind of fight is something we're really focused on this season. We want to be a team that always battles and shows some grit. Last year we probably wouldn't have been able to recover after that first set. We still had a lot of areas in that first match we need to work on like utilizing our middle more.
"Against Coosa, we really showed improvement in those things we needed to work on. We used our middle a lot more, and we were able to handle their tough setters. We got our serves working and our passing really picked up."
Standout individual efforts for Pepperell came from Rhikkie Sapp, Gabi Smith, Ella Rhodes and libero Allie Adams just to name a few.
Coosa head coach Hannah Harmon said even though the final results didn't go in her team's favor on Thursday, she was proud of her team never giving up despite their youth and early-season injury issues.
"I felt like even though we are a young team we fought pretty hard tonight," said Harmon. "I'm really proud of that effort and hustle. We've definitely got to work on communication and having more fluid movement on the court, but that will come as we play more matches together. I'm happy with where we're at right now, but I'm even more excited about where we're going."
Model will next play on Thursday when they host Rome and Unity Christian for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m., Pepperell is back home on Tuesday to host Rockmart and Cedartown in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m. and Coosa travels to Trion Thursday for a tri-match vs. Trion and Cedartown starting at 5 p.m.