The Model girls went on the road on Thursday and pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dade County in Region 7-AA play to remain unbeaten this season.
The Lady Devils (10-0, 7-0 in 7-AA) had goals from SG Gowens and Ashley Vicente and assists from Perry Durden and Sophie Lawing.
Model’s Emma Couch and Ryli Howe split time at goalkeeper and combined for seven saves in the contest, which included a strong second-half defensive performance from the Lady Devils according to head coach Ian Crawley.
Model will be on the road on Wednesday to take on region foe Gordon Central at 5 p.m. and then return home to host the Lady Warriors on Thursday at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOCCER Model boys 8, Dade County 0
The Devils put together a dominant performance on Thursday to earn a convincing region road victory.
Model (6-3-1, 4-1 in 7-AA) was led by Jonathan Ogle with two goals and two assists. Grayson Davis added two goals and an assist as well, and John Ramseur also connected for two goals. Liam Marshall and Elijah Marshall scored one goal apiece.
Jack Robinson contributed offensively with two assists, Liam Marshall added two assists and Elijah Marshall also had an assist. Keepers Will Burnes and Zane Nicholson combined for the shutout in goal.
Model is on the road on Wednesday to take on a tough Gordon Central team at 7 p.m. in a big region contest.
Rome boys 4, Sprayberry 1
The Wolves rallied from a halftime deficit to dominate the second half and earn an impressive win over a talented Sprayberry team on Saturday at the Southeast All-American Showcase at Central-Carroll High.
Rome (10-2) trailed 1-0 at the half but got the offense rolling in the final 40 minutes. Gonzalo Lemus tied the game with a goal five minutes into the second half, and Steven Paredes followed with two goals to put his team in the lead. Victor Valencia added the Wolves final goal of the day on a strike from outside the box for a little more insurance.
Rome will be back in region play on Tuesday when they host South Paulding at Barron Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL Christian Heritage 4, Darlington 1
The Tigers suffered a region loss on Saturday on the road.
Darlington (5-7, 0-2 in 7-A Private) scored a run in the top of the second to take the lead, but Christian Heritage rallied for two in the bottom half of the inning and added two more in the fifth as the Tigers were unable to push any more runs across.
The Tigers were held to just two hits on the day by strong pitching from Christian Heritage. Bagley Larry had a hit and an RBI, and Logan Floyd also had a hit and a run scored and reached on a walk.
Floyd took the loss on the mound despite pitching six solid innings. He gave up four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three.
Darlington is back home on Tuesday to host Christian Heritage at 4 p.m. as they try to even the region series.