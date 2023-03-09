The Model girls soccer team continued its early-season roll with a convincing 5-0 win on the road in region play at Murray County on Wednesday.
The Lady Devils (8-0, 5-0 7-AA) displayed its well-balanced offense once again in the victory with five different players recording goals. Those goals game from Camila Laguna, Payton Brown, Jordyn Merritt, Molly Allmon and Sophie Lawing.
Hadley Johnson contributed two assists, and Lawing and Elise O'Neil added one apiece.
Ryli Howe, Maddie Green and Emma Couch all saw time at keeper to combine for the shutout for Model, which has now held its opponent scoreless in five straight games and six of eight this season overall. Howe recorded three saves.
The Lady Devils were back on the road on Thursday to visit region opponent Rockmart. They will host North Murray in a region contest next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Model boys 1, Murray County 0
The Devils scored a timely goal late in the game to earn a hard-fought region road win on Wednesday.
Model (6-3-1, 4-1 7-AA) came through with what proved to be the game-winner in the 70th minute as Lakin Dancause found the back of the net off an assist from Jonathan Ogle.
The Devils' defensive efforts from Kevin Espinoza, Dakota Sapp, Wyatt Patterson, Benton Potts and Ridge Hardaker were all key in the shutout win, and goalkeeper Tanner Couey recorded four saves for the clean sheet.
Model was on the road again on Thursday to visit Rockmart and will next host North Murray on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Pepperell sweeps Coosa in region play
The Dragons and Lady Dragons each picked up region wins over county rival Coosa on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Pepperell girls won by a 5-0 score, sweeping the singles lines thanks to wins from Allie Adams (No. 1), Cate Branton (No. 2) and Lily Brumbelow (No. 3). The doubles teams of Whitley Mathis and Sarah Gee (No. 1) and Emma Kate Owen and Leighanna Caldwell (No. 2) each won their matches but pulling out third-set tiebreakers.
On the boys side, the Dragons defeated Coosa 4-1. Nolan Ely (No. 1) and Rob Whelchel (No. 3) earned singles wins. Pepperell's doubles teams of Eric Self and Jax Parker (No. 1) and Brennen Trott and Jayden Couch (No. 2) also picked up wins.
Coosa's lone point in the match came at No. 2 singles with Asa Serapion picking up a win in a third-set tiebreaker.
Pepperell will next take on Model in a non-region contest at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College starting at 4:15 p.m. Coosa will take on Trion on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a region match at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.