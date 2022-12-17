No matter the year, the venue, or the tournament, a Model vs. Armuchee girls basketball game is always special.
Despite being in different regions now, the stakes are still high when these tradition-rich programs meet. That was the case again on Saturday, when a berth in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game was on the line, and the Model Lady Devils used their transition game to pull away from Armuchee and earn a 47-25 win.
With the win, Model (6-3) punched its ticket for Tuesday’s championship game at Berry College's Cage Center. The Lady Devils will play either Rome or Darlington, who play on Monday in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.
Model broke open a close game in the first quarter with a 17-3 run, turning a 7-3 lead into a 24-6 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. The Lady Devils relied on their pressure defense to force turnovers that set up multiple fast-break opportunities, while also hitting four 3-point shots in that run.
“Our team is buying into what our defense brings, and that makes it exciting,” said Model head coach Sally Echols. “Defense and turnovers can get you opportunities on offense. We got a great combined effort from all of our players tonight.”
Sadie Raughton had eight points in the decisive first- and second-quarter run, including two 3-pointers. Javia Samples and Julia Shinholster also connected from long range during that stretch. Defensively, Model held Armuchee (7-4) to just four field goals in each half.
“We just came out flat and didn’t focus on executing tonight,” Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said candidly after the game. “We got outplayed and outcoached. We need our players to evaluate themselves, learn from this, and come out Monday (in the consolation round game against Unity Christian) and prove that we can play better than this.”
Model held a 27-12 lead over the Lady Indians at the half and had a 12-6 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Shinholster and Raughton each had 10 points to lead Model, while August Betz added nine points.
“I think our team is as balanced this year as any team we’ve had recently,” Echols said. “Their chemistry is so good and they play hard for each other. We will have to be focused and ready regardless of our opponent on Tuesday, because they are both really good teams.”
Only four players scored for Armuchee, with Bailey Tomlin leading the team with nine.
The Rome-Darlington semifinal will be Monday at Armuchee at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s girls championship game will tip off at 7 p.m. at The Cage Center at Berry.