The Model Lady Devils scored plenty of goals and didn't allow very many to their opponents, which was a great combination for an undefeated regular season.
They continued that same recipe on Friday on their home field as they scored a goal in the opening minute and limited East Jackson's offensive opportunities severely to earn a 5-1 victory in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Model (16-0) got going quickly as it used some quick passing work in the opening sequence to score less than a minute into the game as Sophie Lawing sent one past the keeper off an assist from teammate Madison Parker to make it 1-0.
The Lady Devils continued to attack and added three more goals in the first half with several different players getting in on the action.
"I always tell our girls to not take things for granted no matter who we play, that they've got to go out and earn it," said Model head coach Ian Crawley. "They went out there and earned it today. We started the game with that attacking mindset and continued it throughout the game."
Molly Allmon scored the Lady Devils second goal in the seventh minute as she deposited one into the back of the net off a Lawing assist.
Model made it 3-0 a few minutes later when Jordyn Merritt collected a loose ball in the box and sent a shot toward the East Jackson keeper who was able to collect the ball but not until she was behind the goal line in the 21st minute.
Lawing continued her scoring prowess in the 23rd minute as she once again made good on a pass from Parker for the assist by directing a goal into the corner of the net.
East Jackson (3-9-1) showed signs of life late in the first half as Megan Gates found the ball at her feet in the box and dribbled a shot past the Model keeper to cut the deficit to 4-1, which was the score at the half.
Model answered early in the second half to erase any remaining hopes of a Lady Eagles' comeback on the road as Lawing completed her hat trick with a goal in the 47th minute.
"It's very exciting to get a hat trick. Scoring goals in the regular season is one thing, but scoring three in a playoff game is so exciting," said Lawing, a junior. "On that last goal I was so focused on scoring that I almost ran all the way into the net with the ball.
"We knew we had to come out and play well from the start because the region that East Jackson plays in is a very good region. We knew they were going to come here and compete hard with us so to get that early goal in the game did a lot for us. We knew we were capable of playing the way we did tonight, but that first goal just reassured us and gave us confidence to finish strong."
The Model defense played well also, limiting East Jackson to just a few quality scoring opportunities and locked them down for much of the game, especially after allowing the one goal in the first half.
The senior goalkeeping duo of Ryli Howe and Emma Couch split time in goal in the win for Model with Howe recording six saves in the first half and Couch making four saves in the second half.
"I thought we played so well tonight, and we really listened to each other on defense," said Howe. "Every single one of us competed hard and worked together. It all started from our warm-up. We were focused and ready, and it was good to see us connecting passes and scoring in the first minute. We had great practices and were focused all week, and our coaches hyped us up before the game tonight too."
"It's very exciting to win and know we're going on to the second round," added Couch. "As seniors we know this is our last one so we are ready to see how far we can go. We've played soccer our whole lives basically, and knowing that it's probably going to be the last time we play together is stressful, when we play like we did tonight it takes that away. We're not ready for it to be over yet so we're going to keep on winning and see how far we can take it."
Model will host North Cobb Christian in the second round with a date and time to be announced.
"We're already looking forward to the second round," said Lawing. "We're going to come out and give it our all again and play Model soccer."