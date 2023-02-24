KENNESAW – Mount Paran Christian breezed to the Class AA state quarterfinals with a 55-22 victory over Model in a second-round game at Hughes Gymnasium on Friday.
The top-ranked Lady Eagles will play either Thomson or Spencer in a quarterfinal contest Tuesday or Wednesday.
The first half made the difference for Mount Paran, which led Model 31-8 at halftime.
“I knew Model would come in with a lot of energy,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “They’re well coached. We tried to match that energy with our defensive pressure and I think we started to open it up midway through the second quarter. I guess we just found our groove, got a little more confident with what we were doing offensively and started knocking down shots.”
Jessica Fields scored 17 points, while Jacalyn Myrthil added 16 points to lead the way for Mount Paran (28-1).
Mount Paran led 5-3 with 6:04 remaining in the first quarter before finishing the period with a 10-2 run to take a 15-5 lead. Fields scored eight of the Lady Eagles' 15 points.
The second quarter was more of the same as Mount Paran outscored Model (16-11) 16-3, limiting the Lady Blue Devils to just one field goal, to take a 31-8 halftime lead. Mrythil led the Lady Eagles’ effort in the second period with seven points.
Mount Paran struggled more offensively in the third quarter as it was held to only six points, but the Lady Eagles also held Model to six points and finished the period with a 37-14 advantage.
The Lady Eagles got back on track in the fourth quarter as they outscored Model 18-6. Fields, after going scoreless in the second quarter and scoring only one point in the third, came back strong with eight points in the final period. Myrthil also made a big contribution with six points.