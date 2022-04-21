Model grabbed an early lead on the road but couldn't hold on to it as Fitzgerald rallied for a 5-2 victory to end the Lady Devils' season in the second round of the Class AA State Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Devils (15-2) got goals from Ashley Vicente and Sophie Lawing in the contest, and Lawing and Hadley Johnson added assists. Goalkeepers Ryli Howe and Emma Couch recorded five saves apiece against a strong Fitzgerald attack.
The Lady Hurricanes (14-0-1) were led by Phoebe Prescott with a hat trick, and she added an assist to go with her three goals as well. Mallory Peavey also had a goal, and Amy Rojo and Ansley Hernandez each provided an assist. Goalkeeper Allie Braddy had a strong effort with 11 saves.
"We dominated early play in the game and went up by one, but they tied us and went ahead to close the first half," said Model head coach Ian Crawley. "They had blazing speed and technical skill from their forwards. Back and forth play in the second half before Fitzgerald added more goals.
"There was no quit in our girls. We were pretty evenly balanced, but (Fitzgerald) took advantage of opportunities and we didn't. Fitzgerald earned it this time. We look forward to next year."
Fitzgerald advances to the Class AA Elite Eight where they will visit Union County on Monday at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
BASEBALL
Coosa 9, Heard County 5
Coosa traveled to Heard County on Tuesday and picked up a solid road victory in non-region play.
The Eagles (19-7) scored in six of the seven innings in the win, including two-run frames in the third, fifth and sixth. Trent Cantrell led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 day with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Also contributing offensively were Gavin East with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, Ashton Williams with a pair of hits and two runs scored, Cody King and Hayden McBurnett with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece and and Andrew Holt and Ryan Smith each with a hit and an RBI.
Cantrell got the win on the mound after pitching the first six innings and allowing three unearned runs on four hits while striking out seven. East came on to pitch the seventh and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits.
Coosa will wrap up the regular season on Friday when they host non-region opponent Bremen at 5 p.m. before heading in the Class AA State Playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA and host Haralson County in a first-round series next week.
Model 2, Dade County 0
The Blue Devils didn't score very many runs on Wednesday afternoon, but they didn't have to thanks to a dominant complete-game effort on the mound by Chance Minshew in a region road win.
Minshew was stellar as he earned the win by going all seven innings and allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out seven.
At the plate for Model (22-4, 15-2 in 7-AA) Brant Pace had a triple, and Kyle Kessler added a hit and run scored as well. Davis Chastain scored the other run and drew a walk, Jake Ashley reached base three times on walks and Drake Swiger and Landon Cantrell also had hits.
The Devils were back at home on Friday to close out the series and the regular season against Dade County at 5 p.m. They will enter the Class AA State Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from 7-AA after clinching their first region title since 1971 on Monday and will host Heard County in a first-round series next week.