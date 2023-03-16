Model needed less than 20 minutes to impose its will on visiting North Murray on Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Devils used a strong offensive attack, including two players with a hat trick, and tenacious defense to blank their Region 7-AA rivals 7-0.
“We had no problems scoring, and we were even able to use a lot of players. The entire varsity side played, and we even had a lot of junior varsity players. It was definitely a team effort,” Model head coach Ian Crawley said. “We challenged the team to go out and win convincingly, and they did.”
And it didn’t take long for the Lady Devils, who remained undefeated with the win, to grab the advantage.
Molly Allmon started the scoring for Model, sliding a shot into the lower right corner of the goal in the eighth minute to grab a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Hadley Johnson found Allmon with a nice pass, and Allmon laced the ball into the lower left corner for a 2-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Jordyn Meritt hit Sophie Lawing with a pass, and Lawing broke down the middle of the field before finishing in the lower left corner of the goal, upping the lead to 3-0.
Allmon netted her third goal of the first half in the 19th minute, when she pounced on a rebound off the North Murray keeper and slammed the ball into the back of the net for a 4-0 lead.
Lawing added the fifth goal of the first half when she converted a penalty kick after being dragged down in the box, handing the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead going into halftime.
Allmon slid a nice pass to Lawing in the opening minute of the second half, and Lawing found the right side of the net to up the lead to 6-0 and finish off her hat trick.
Merritt closed out the scoring in the 78th minute when she converted a penalty kick after being fouled in the box.
Model’s defense refused to allow the Lady Mountaineers many chances on goal with strong play from the back line of SG Gowens, Railey Davis, Jayde Brewer and Claire Allmon. North Murray managed only two shots on target which were both easily saved.
Ryli Howe, Emma Couch and Sawyer McDaniel all spent time in goal, earning the shutout victory with both Howe and Couch recording a save.
The win keeps Model’s record perfect at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Region 7-AA. The Lady Devils play again on Friday on the road at Region 7-AA foe Fannin County.
While winning is nice, Crawley mentioned the Lady Devils are trying to keep working, knowing they could be facing some tough teams in the second or third round of the state playoffs in a few weeks.
“Sometimes some of the bad habits you get into during the regular season can come back and hurt you in the playoffs. We’ve been preaching this and preaching this all season. We remind our players that we’ve run into Fitzgerald the past two seasons, and the bracket lines up to where we could see them again in the playoffs this year,” he said. “We remind our kids that we are playing to hopefully win region and refocus so that we can hopefully make a deep run in the playoffs.”