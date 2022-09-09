The Model Lady Devils have shown at different times this season they can pitch, hit and play defense well, but on Thursday they were able to put those three phases together in a 10-2 home victory over non-region rival Armuchee.
Model (4-7) built an early lead with four runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone, got a stellar outing from pitcher Madison Reaves and made clutch defensive plays when it needed to in order to end potential Armuchee rallies and all that added up to a much-needed successful afternoon for the Lady Devils.
"We've been throwing strikes and swinging the bats, but today we played great defense too," said Model head coach Brett White. "It was an all-around good day for us. We were able to score early instead of leave runners on like we have a lot of times this year, and that makes it a different ballgame. We took advantage of our chances early."
After the Lady Devils built its 4-0 lead in the first, the score remained the same until the fourth when they added three more, including a solo homer by Cyndal Reece.
Armuchee (6-9) scored its only two runs of the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Sara Harris and an RBI single by Emily McBurnett but were unable to add anymore as the Lady Indians stranded multiple runners over the final two innings.
Model got those two runs right back in the bottom of the fifth and then ended the game via mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Courtney McCord.
McCord had a big day at the plate with three hits total, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Sadie Raughton contributed two hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Reaves had three hits and an RBI and Javia Samples added two doubles and a run scored in the leadoff spot.
Reece tallied two RBIs, one coming on her solo blast in the fourth, Katie Johnston had two hits and a run scored, Lily Akins had a hit and scored two runs and Georgia Womack and Callie Powers each had a hit and scored a run to round out the totals for a top-to-bottom impressive offensive effort by Model.
"Well, when you're nine-hole hitter hits one out, it's a good sign you're having a good day from your lineup," said White. "We hit it up and down the lineup today. Everybody swung it well, and everybody did their part."
Reaves went the distance in the circle to earn the win for the Lady Devils as she pitched six innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts.
(Madison) threw strikes and really pounded the zone," said White. "The difference today was we made plays behind her. If we made those kind of plays in games earlier in the season we would probably have a winning record in the region instead of a losing one."
Bryleigh Pulliam was the lone Armuchee player with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored. McBurnett and Harris each had an RBI, and Izzy Espy, Kelsey Wooten and Kenzie Osborn each contributed one hit as well.
Harris pitched the first four innings for the Lady Indians and gave up seven runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts before Osborn came on in relief to toss the final 1 2/3 innings. She allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout.
Model will be jump back into Region 7-AA play on Tuesday when it hosts Haralson County at 5 p.m.
"If there was a game to build off of it would be this one today," said White. "To beat a well-coached, talented team like Armuchee was a good win for us, and hopefully we can take this momentum forward into the rest of our schedule."
Armuchee is also at home Tuesday for a Region 7-A Division I matchup against Trion starting at 5 p.m.