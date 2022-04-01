The Model girls went into Friday's game with a clear path to the Region 7-AA title as they knew a win over Fannin County would clinch it.
After a tough 1-0 home loss to the Lady Rebels, they still have a path to that title, but it just got a lot tougher.
Model (14-1, 11-1 in 7-AA) surrendered a first-half goal, and that was all the scoring it took as Fannin County used a suffocating defensive effort to spoil the Lady Devils' party. The Lady Rebels (13-1, 10-1) can now clinch the region title for themselves with a win at Dade County while Model could still grab the tile with a Lady Wolverines' victory.
Model head coach Ian Crawley said it was a tough result, but it was just one of those nights where one goal decided the outcome.
"We dug in and fought to the end, but we gave up that goal in the first half and that was the difference," said Crawley. "It felt like we pretty much played most of the game on their end. Their keeper had some good stops, and they are a well-coached team. You expect that kind of thing when you play them.
"It's definitely a learning moment for us. All good things come to an end, and our unbeaten streak did tonight. We just have to wait and see what happens on Tuesday between Fannin County and Dade County, and then go from there. We'll get ready for the state tournament the same way no matter what happens, whether we get the No. 1 seed or No. 2 seed."
The Lady Devils had a couple early chances in Friday's game but shots by Sophie Lawing and Hadley Johnson were denied by saves from Fannin County goalkeeper Rachael Jessen. Another Model shot sailed side left following an entry pass off a corner kick in the 18th minute.
The next sequence was the defining one in the contest as the ball was pushed to the other end of the field, and after Fannin County's Madison Ponton stole it away from a Lady Devils' player, she sent a high-arching shot toward goal from about 20 yards away, and it sailed over the Model keeper into the back of the net.
The Lady Rebels took the 1-0 lead into the half and looked to add on early in the second half, but Model goalkeeper Emma Couch made a save to keep the score where it was.
The Lady Devils had their best chance to score in the 74th minute on a free kick attempt from the just outside the box near the sideline, but Lawing's header off the cross crept just over the top of the crossbar. Model had one last free kick attempt in the closing seconds, but it was unsuccessful to seal the heartbreaking finish.
Model will now have a couple weeks off before preparing for their first round game in the Class AA State Tournament. Regardless of whether they go in as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed they will host that first-round matchup.
Fannin County will visit Dade County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in their final regular-season contest looking to wrap up the region title with a win. There is another scenario where Model could win the region title due to goals-allowed tiebreaker even with a Fannin County win, but it would take several Dade County goals being scored in Tuesday's game.