Model had some highlights during the 2021 season but couldn’t quite develop enough consistency to put together the year they ultimately wanted on the diamond.
With a few key pieces back and a mix of new players looking to step up in 2022, however, head coach Brett White said the goal is to turn things around this fall with improvement and hard work.
The Lady Devils will have a bit of a different looking region schedule as even though they remained in 7-AA after GHSA reclassification, several of their region opponents from last year moved elsewhere. In fact, all four playoff teams from last year’s region landscape are now playing in a different classification so the door should be open for Model to compete for one of the four postseason spots.
Ready to lead the charge is returning junior Madison Reaves, who saw plenty of time at pitcher and first base last season, while Katie Johnston and Sadie Raughton are two other names that are expected to play a bigger role in Model’s gameplan.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Brett White (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 6-12
Starters lost from last season: 4
Key players: Madison Reaves (P/IF, Jr.), Katie Johnston (Util., Jr.), Sadie Raughton (IF, Soph.), Cyndal Reece (OF, Sr.), Courtney McCord (IF, Sr.)
Season opener: Aug. 5 vs. Adairsville
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
WHITE: We have had a lot of work being done to the field this summer so most of our time has been spent in the cages, so we have been really focused on hitting and on our offensive mindset. The girls have worked really hard and they have improved tremendously.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
WHITE: Our pitching should be an area of strength for us. We have Madison and Katie back. Both of them are quality pitchers that work hard and have good stuff. Our depth is a concern, but we have been working hard on getting multiple girls ready to help contribute.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
WHITE: For us to be successful this season we will have to have some new players step up and fill some roles that we lost due to graduation. I feel pretty good about where we are offensively, but if we can hang our hat on playing good defense and making routine plays we should be fine.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
WHITE: We are going to have the same goals we have every year. We want to improve every day, and we want to outwork every other team we face.