The Model High volleyball program hosted its first-ever Lady Devil Volleyball Camp for players in kindergarten through seventh grade earlier this week, and head coach Kendall Roberts said it was even more fun and successful than she expected.
The camp ran Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Model High's Woodard Gymnasium with Roberts, her assistant coaches and several current and former Lady Devils working as a team to teach the campers more about the game and help them improve their skillset.
"We were so excited to host the first ever Lady Devil Volleyball Camp for kids," said Roberts. "As a coach, I did not know what to expect. However, I have been around Big Blue (basketball camp) for 20-plus years so I have learned how to make a camp fun and exciting. I am thankful for my years of experience with assisting coach (Sally) Echols, and there is nothing like a good game of Land/Sea to get the campers excited."
"We had 38 campers this year, and it was a great number to start with. I was very impressed with my players this week and their ability to adapt to the age of the camper. We had 20 current players and alumni there to help, as well as myself, my two assistants, Chuck Bryant and Marybeth Kotowski, and our middle school coach, Coach Ford."
Each day the campers were shown volleyball techniques through instruction and drills, and there were competitions and games for fun as well. Roberts said after the successful week they had on the first try at hosting a camp like this, she is hoping to make it a yearly thing and see it grow every year.
"We want to continue to see the game of volleyball grow in the Model community and within Floyd County," said Roberts. "Hosting a kiddie camp is just one of the few ways we can get younger athletes involved and begin teaching them the basics of volleyball at an early age. With our older campers, we went in depth with them and discussed proper techniques and skills with them. With our younger campers, we wanted them to learn the basics of volleyball, and the difference between a pass, a set and a hit. We utilized beach balls a lot this week. This helps because they can still do the proper form and use the correct technique with each skill, but it makes handling the ball a lot easier."
"The game of volleyball is growing like wildflowers in northwest Georgia," added Roberts. "It is a fun and exciting time for these young athletes to learn this game. Volleyball is a sport that I have grown to love over my 12 years of coaching. I am so excited that we decided to host a kiddie camp this year. I hope we can continue hosting one each year and create a tradition here at Model High."
Next up for Roberts and her Lady Devils is the start of the 2022 season in a couple weeks. They have recently begun official practice and will open the season on Aug. 11 with a tri-match at Coosa against the Lady Eagles and Pepperell starting at 5 p.m.