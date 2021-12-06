Two Floyd County rivals met on the court on Friday for the second time this season, but the result turned out a little different. After falling to Armuchee 45-42 on Nov. 20, the Model Lady Devils avenged that earlier loss with a strong performance from start to finish to earn a 56-42 victory on the road.
Model (1-3) got off to a strong start as they led 14-9 after one quarter and 26-15 at the half before sealing the win over the Lady Indians with a consistent second half on both ends of the court.
The Lady Devils got a balanced effort in the scoring department with 10 different players contributing points led by Tamiya Ragland with 11. Rachel Burkhalter added nine, Ansley Coogler scored seven and Morgan Wood and Sadie Raughton each had six.
For Armuchee (1-5), Olivia Moses scored a game-high 17 points with 12 coming in the second half as she tried to help her team mount a rally. Jaslyn Edwards contributed 12 points, and Bailey Tomlin was also in double figures with 11.
Model is on the road on Tuesday to open Region 7-AA play against Fannin County at 6 p.m.; Armuchee will also open up region play on Tuesday as they host Region 6-A Public opponent Bowdon at 6 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Darlington girls 78, Our Lady of Mercy 47
The Lady Tigers put up some big offensive numbers on Friday night as they rolled to a dominant win and stayed unbeaten early in the season.
Darlington (4-0) held a solid 40-24 lead at the half but really put the game away in the third quarter when they outscored Our Lady of Mercy 28-11 in the period to take a 68-35 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Tigers were led by a 20-point performance from Jyjy Johnson. Sarah Tunnell, Emmaline Ratledge and Liz Boyd all added eight points apiece, and Caroline Brewster scored seven.
Darlington will be back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Bremen in a non-region test at 6 p.m.
Rome boys 50, Harrison 47
The Wolves went on the road and earned a big non-region win thanks to several important defensive stops and clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter on Friday.
The game was tied 36-36 after three quarters, but Rome (3-0) was able to grab the lead in the fourth and go 7-for-7 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.
Leading the way for the Wolves were Braxton Wade and EJ Holland who finished with 15 points apiece. Holland made three 3s in the contest, and Wade was 5-for-5 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Cameron Keith was also in double figures with 10 points, and JayQuan Nelson contributed seven.
Rome will be on the road on Thursday at Carrollton with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. as they open Region 5-AAAAAA play.
Harrison girls 49, Rome 42
The Lady Wolves trailed by nine at the half and were unable to make up enough ground in the final two quarters as they suffered a non-region loss on the road on Friday.
Rome (2-2) was down 30-21 as the teams went to the break, and Harrison kept the lead pushed out far enough that the Lady Wolves were unable to rally in the second half.
The Lady Wolves were led in scoring by Anniyah Williams with 10 points. Trenisha Adams added eight, and Ta'Emmica Nation scored six.
Rome is on the road again on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they start Region 5-AAAAAA play against Carrollton.
Fulton Leadership Academy boys 63, Armuchee 50
The Indians had a tough night on their home court on Friday as they trailed for much of the game and were playing short-handed due to multiple injuries as they suffered a region loss.
Armuchee (1-2, 0-2 in Region 6-A Public) was down by as many as 17 but battled to cut the deficit to eight in the fourth. After having two players miss the game due to injury and two others foul out, the Indians were left with just five players total and weren't able to get any closer down the stretch.
"I was very proud of the way our guys competed and didn't give up," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker.
Malik Drinic was the top scorer for Armuchee with 17 points in the loss. Donovan Bray was also in double figures with 13.
The Indians will have another region showdown on Tuesday when they host Bowdon at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington girls 65, Rockmart 25
The Lady Tigers continued their impressive start to the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon as they dominated from start to finish in a non-region road win.
Darlington (5-0) jumped out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they led 33-18 at the half and 60-22 after three quarters.
Emmaline Ratledge had a big offensive day with 18 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Jyjy Johnson contributed 11, and Caroline Brewster added 10.
Darlington boys 64, Rockmart 38
The Tigers took a short trip to Rockmart on Saturday afternoon and returned with a convincing non-region win over the Yellow Jackets.
After leading 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, Darlington (3-0) created some separation in the second, outscoring Rockmart 20-8 in the period to grab a 33-20 halftime lead. The momentum carried over into the second half as the Tigers extended their lead to 50-34 after three quarters and then closed the game out by outscoring the Jackets 14-4 in the fourth.
Patrick Shelley had a huge day for Darlington with a game-high 29 points. D'Marion Floyd contributed 16, and Jack Bell was also in double figures with 10.
Darlington returns home for a non-region test on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Bremen.
Atlanta Classical Academy boys 72, Armuchee 68
After trailing by double digits at the half, the Indians fought all the way back to take a brief lead late in the fourth quarter but couldn't quite close out the win as they lost a close one in region play on Saturday afternoon.
Armuchee (1-3, 0-3 in Region 6-A Public) went into the locker room at the half down by 12 points on their home court but battled back from the adversity to go ahead late in the game before Atlanta Classical made the plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
"Our guys are playing as hard as they can, and we are doing everything we need to to win the game except we have to improve taking care of the ball," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "We gave the ball away too many times today to win the game. We will get back to work to get better."
The Indians had four reach double figures in scoring led by Jordan Joyce with 16 points. Malik Drinic and Trenton Cothran each scored 14, and Logan Benedict added 10.